The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Metro/State

Biden orders flags lowered to half staff as ‘mark of respect’ to Highland Park July 4th parade victims

Biden’s proclamation to run through Saturday.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
A flag hangs at half staff as members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate near Central Avenue and Second Street in downtown Highland Park, less than 24 hours after a gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered flags at all U.S. facilities to be flown at half staff as a“mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence” at the Highland Park July 4th parade where a shooter killed six people and injured dozens of others.

Biden’s order extends through Saturday.

Below, the text of Biden’s proclamation:

HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAGEDY IN HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on our Independence Day, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Illinois, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, July 9, 2022.I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifth day of July, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

