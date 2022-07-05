The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Brookfield Zoo visitors told to shelter in place while ‘potential threat’ investigated

By  Sun-Times Wire

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Brookfield Zoo South Gate entrance.

Guests were being asked to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon at Brookfield Zoo while authorities investigated a potential threat.

Zoo officials said they made the request “out of abundance of caution” after receiving notice of a potential threat at the 216-acre zoological park in the west suburb.

“Brookfield Police Department is working with Brookfield Zoo Police to actively investigate the situation throughout the park and surrounding area... we ask that guests on site remain sheltered in place until law enforcement provides the all clear,” ” the zoo said in a statement posted on Twitter.

As of 6:10 p.m., visitors were still being asked to shelter in place at the zoo, which was closed.

Authorities were conducting a “sweep the premises and are releasing zoogoers, building by building. If you are on site, please remain patient until law enforcement release you. We will share more information as soon as we receive it,” the zoo later updated.

Brookfield police could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

The Latest
A teen boy was shot and wounded July 5, 2022 on the Lower West Side.
Crime
17-year-old boy wounded in Lower West Side shooting
The teen was walking down the street in the 2300 block of West 21st Street about 6 p.m. when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Flowers sit on a curb near a child’s bicycle as members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate near Central Avenue and Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park on Tuesday, one day after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade,
Editorials
To save people from gun violence, close loopholes in the law
A nation is acting irrationally when it allows, as police allege, a 21-year-man to walk into a store and legally buy a high-powered rifle that he will use to massacre parade goers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey, fifth from left in front row, speaks on a Facebook livestream from Skokie on Monday.
Highland Park parade shooting
Republican Bailey apologizes for telling public shortly after Highland Park massacre to ‘move on’ and ‘celebrate’ the Fourth
“The shooter is still at large, so let’s pray for justice to prevail, and then let’s move on and let’s celebrate — celebrate the independence of this nation,” state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said on Monday 90 minutes after the shooting that left seven dead and at least 30 wounded.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Highland Park Police Chief Louis Jogmen and Mayor Nancy Rotering look on while Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, of the Lake County sheriff�s office and the Lake County major crimes task force, speaks to the media during a news conference outside the Highland Park Police Department
Highland Park parade shooting
Alleged Highland Park gunman charged with 7 counts of murder
Robert Crimo III will face “dozens” of counts in July 4 shooting, authorities say; police announce 7th fatality.
By Mitch Dudek and Andy Grimm
 
Robert “Bobby” Crimo III’s car in the yard where he rented an apartment in Highwood.
Highland Park parade shooting
The quiet neighbor few noticed — but police say man planned a mass shooting for weeks
Although police say Bobby Crimo planned a mass shooting for weeks, his uncle Paul Crimo said he had no inkling the attack was coming.
By Mitch Dudek and Stefano Esposito
 