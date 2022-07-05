Brookfield Zoo visitors told to shelter in place while ‘potential threat’ investigated

Guests were being asked to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon at Brookfield Zoo while authorities investigated a potential threat.

Zoo officials said they made the request “out of abundance of caution” after receiving notice of a potential threat at the 216-acre zoological park in the west suburb.

“Brookfield Police Department is working with Brookfield Zoo Police to actively investigate the situation throughout the park and surrounding area... we ask that guests on site remain sheltered in place until law enforcement provides the all clear,” ” the zoo said in a statement posted on Twitter.

As of 6:10 p.m., visitors were still being asked to shelter in place at the zoo, which was closed.

Authorities were conducting a “sweep the premises and are releasing zoogoers, building by building. If you are on site, please remain patient until law enforcement release you. We will share more information as soon as we receive it,” the zoo later updated.

Brookfield police could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for details.