The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Music Highland Park parade shooting Entertainment and Culture

Ravinia Festival cancels concerts in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting

The venue will be closed through July 10 to “give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal.”

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
A concert by Lyle Lovett scheduled for July 10 at Ravinia is among several shows canceled or postponed by the venue following the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park.&nbsp;

A concert by Lyle Lovett scheduled for July 10 at Ravinia is among several shows canceled or postponed by the venue following the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the aftermath of Monday’s Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, the Ravinia Festival announced the cancellation/postponements of all concerts through July 10. The venue will remain closed through Sunday.

The news was made via the Highland Park venue’s social media accounts as well as its official website on Wednesday:

“This decision was made after careful consideration and in close consultation with many stakeholders, including neighbors, public officials, artists and patrons. Our shared hope is that the reduced activity — both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia — will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal,” the statement read, in part.

Ticketholders will receive full refunds by Aug. 1.

Canceled concerts/events include:

July 6: “The Goonies in Concert”
July 8: John Fogerty, with special guest Hearty Har
July 8: Piano Strings & Concert Works
July 9: Piano Strings & Concert Works
July 9: Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guest Arrested Development
July 10: The Summit of Strings and Peak Piano: Jaakko Kuusisto Music
July 10: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band and Chris Isaak

Postponed concerts/events include:
July 7: Sheryl Crow featuring special guest Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue

“Ravinia stands in loving support of our Highland Park community. We wish comfort and peace to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and look forward to gathering together again soon,” the official statement read.

Highland Park sidebar

Highland Park parade shooting coverage

