The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Guilty verdict for man in murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

A jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about six hours over two days before reaching the verdict.

By  Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
   
SHARE Guilty verdict for man in murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles.

Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial on June 15, 2022, at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles.

AP

LOS ANGELES — Jurors found a 32-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The Los Angeles County jury also found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for gunfire that hit other men at the scene. Prosecutors had sought two counts of attempted murder. Holder also was found guilty of two counts of assault with a firearm on the same men.

Holder, wearing a blue suit and face mask, stood up in the small court room next to his lawyer as the verdict was read. He had no visible reaction.

A jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about six hours over two days before reaching the verdict. Most of their deliberations took place Friday, and they promptly came to their unanimous decision Wednesday, briefly reconvening after a four-day break.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, California, on March 29, 2018. Hussle was gunned down in March 2019, outside a Los Angeles clothing store that he founded.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, California, on March 29, 2018. Hussle was gunned down in March 2019, outside a Los Angeles clothing store that he founded.

AP

Typos on the verdict form compelled jurors to briefly return to the deliberation room to correct and sign them while attorneys, reporters and others waited in the courtroom. No apparent family or friends of Hussle were in the room when the verdict was read.

Holder could get life in prison when he’s sentenced on Sept. 15.

The verdict brings an end to a legal saga that has lasted more than three years and a trial that was often delayed because of the pandemic.

Holder and Hussle had known each other for years — they grew up members of the same South Los Angeles street gang — when a chance meeting outside the rapper’s Los Angeles clothing store led to the shooting, and his death.

Related

The evidence against Holder was overwhelming, from eyewitnesses to surveillance cameras from local businesses that captured his arrival, the shooting and his departure.

His attorney did not even deny that he was the shooter but urged jurors to find him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

The shooting followed a conversation the two men had about rumors that Holder had been acting as an informant for authorities. Holder’s lawyer Aaron Jansen said that being publicly accused of being a “snitch” by a person as prominent as Hussle brought on a “heat of passion” in Holder that made him not guilty of first-degree murder.

“This is a provocation that stirs up rage and powerful emotion,” Jansen told jurors Thursday.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney argued during the trial that Holder and everyone else in the conversation that preceded Hussle’s death were so calm that the “snitching” conversation could not have been the primary motive, and that Holder must have had some previous envy or hatred for Hussle.

McKinney told jurors that the nine minutes between the conversation and the shooting allowed more than enough time for the killing to be premeditated, a requirement for first-degree murder.

The jury apparently agreed.

Hussle, whose legal name is Ermias Asghedom, died at age 33. He had just released his major-label debut album, which earned him his first Grammy nomination, when he was gunned down.

He was a widely beloved figure in Los Angeles, especially in the South LA area where he grew up and remained after gaining fame, buying property and opening businesses.

“He wanted to change the neighborhood,” McKinney said in his closing argument. “He kept the same friends. And the neighborhood loved him. They called him Neighborhood Nip.”

Hussle was mourned at a memorial at the arena then known as Staples Center, and celebrated in a performance at the Grammy Awards that included D.J. Khaled and John Legend.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ a campy letdown after the rewards of ‘Ragnarok’
Ravinia Festival cancels concerts in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting
‘Hello, Goodbye’: On Netflix, a teen love story that’s sweet, wholesome and lighter than air
Dear Abby: Other man intrigues woman who feels ignored by husband
Horoscope for Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Full-scale Chicago Air and Water Show returning in August
The Latest
Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens. Alleged gunman Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who was arrested later that day about 10 miles from the shooting scene, was ordered held without bond on seven counts of first-degree murder at a court hearing Tuesday.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park suspect confessed to July 4 massacre, drove to Wisconsin but opted not to shoot there, prosecutors say
Robert Crimo III showed little emotion as a prosecutor read the names of the dead and asked that he held without bail. The judge agreed.
By Andy Grimm
 
Members of the Chicago City Council Hall of Shame: Top, from left: Patrick Daley Thompson (11th); John Madrzyk (13th); William Beavers (7th); Joseph Jambrone (28th). Middle row, from left: Joseph Kotlarz (35th); William Carothers (28th); Larry Bloom (5th); Thomas E. Keane (31st). Bottom row, from left: James Laski (23rd); Edward R. Vrdolyak (10th); Sandi Jackson (7th); Arenda Troutman (20th).
The Watchdogs
Chicago City Council Hall of Shame: Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson 37th council member convicted in less than half a century
That averages out to one council member convicted every 16 months. Thompson is the first since former Ald. Ricardo Muñoz pleaded guilty last September and the 37th since Fred Hubbard in 1973.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Aerial view of Soldier Field, Burnham Harbor and the lakefront.
City Hall
A dome and more: Mayoral group makes no little plans for Soldier Field, Museum Campus
A draft report from a working group considers ideas such as aerial gondolas, a monorail and floating pavilions for making the 57-acre lakefront site a year-round attraction and moneymaker.
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder
 
A Smith &amp; Wesson M&amp;P15 semiautomatic rifle is displayed during a National Rifle Association meeting in May in Houston.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade massacre gun was a Smith & Wesson M&P15 semiautomatic rifle
The initials in the name of the rifle are for “military” and “police.” A prosecutor identified the make and model at a hearing Wednesday for murder suspect Robert E. Crimo III.
By Frank Main
 
TBS_20784_R6.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ a campy letdown after the rewards of ‘Ragnarok’
The Avenger must team up with his newly empowered ex (Natalie Portman) in a disjointed Marvel mess.
By Richard Roeper
 