The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Person arrested following threat that someone was “going to do harm” to visitors at Brookfield Zoo

The person was charged with one count of disorderly conduct after authorities tracked her to a home in Chicago.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

A person has been arrested following a threat that someone was “going to do harm” to visitors at Brookfield Zoo.

The person was never at the zoom and was tracked down to her Chicago home on Wednesday, according to Brookfield police. She was charged with one count of disorderly conduct, with other charges possible.

Her name was not released, and police said she was evaluated by a crisis worker and taken to a hospital for possible mental health treatment.

Authorities said they received a call around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday from a crisis intervention line that a caller said “she was going to do harm to herself and guests at Brookfield Zoo.” Visitors and staff were told to shelter in place. An “all-clear” was given two hours later.

Zoo officials said they made the request to shelter in place “out of abundance of caution” after getting notified about the threat at the 216-acre zoological park in the west suburb.

