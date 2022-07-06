The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Carlos Santana released from hospital, ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage

Santana, 74, was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, to the emergency room on Wednesday night.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Carlos Santana released from hospital, ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage
Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in 2019. The singer collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water.

Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in 2019. The singer collapsed on stage during a show Wednesday night in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

DETROIT — Guitar icon Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water.

Santana, 74, was “doing well” Wednesday after being taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation Tuesday night, manager Michael Vrionis in a statement.

“Just taking it easy,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted to Facebook just after midnight. “Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”

Santana was released during the night from the hospital.

It was not immediately known when Santana would resume his tour, although Wednesday’s show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been postponed. He and his band have been touring with Earth, Wind & Fire.

The tour has 21 dates left through late August before Santana — the artist behind such hits as “Oye Como Va″ and ”Black Magic Woman″ — is scheduled to head back to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues.

In December, Santana canceled a number of performances in Las Vegas after he underwent an unspecified heart procedure. He and members of his band also tested positive for COVID-19 in February, canceling some dates.

Next Up In Entertainment
American Kennel Club adds a breed, the bracco Italiano
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ a campy letdown after the rewards of ‘Ragnarok’
Guilty verdict for man in murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Ravinia Festival cancels concerts in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting
‘Hello, Goodbye’: On Netflix, a teen love story that’s sweet, wholesome and lighter than air
Dear Abby: Other man intrigues woman who feels ignored by husband
The Latest
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Person arrested following threat that someone was “going to do harm” to visitors at Brookfield Zoo
The person was charged with one count of disorderly conduct after authorities tracked her to a home in Chicago.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Financial adviser Stephen Straus, who was killed in the July 4 Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting victim Stephen Straus ‘tried to live every day to its fullest’
At 88, he was still working as a financial adviser. “He was so smart and so funny,” financial columnist Terry Savage said. “Anyone that had him as a financial adviser was lucky.”
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Elvira, a bracco Italiano, competes in the 24-inch class at the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on, June 18, 2022, in New York.
Entertainment and Culture
American Kennel Club adds a breed, the bracco Italiano
The bracco (pronounced BRAH’-koh) goes back more than two millennia in Europe but wasn’t brought to the U.S. until the mid-1990s, according to the AKC. It’s sometimes called the Italian pointer or Italian pointing dog.
By Jennifer Peltz | Associated Press
 
Eddie Goldman had 175 tackles, 13 sacks and 18 tackles-for-loss in his six seasons with the Bears.
Bears
Falcons sign ex-Bears NT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal
The 2015 second-round draft pick was one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL in his first five seasons. But a downturn in production and the transition to a 4-3 defense under Matt Eberflus made him expendable to new GM Ryan Poles.
By Mark Potash
 
Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, died Wednesday — the seventh person to die after being shot while attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Eduardo Uvaldo, killed in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre, remembered as a ‘wonderful grandfather’
His “son-in-law saw him and tried to protect him, shielding him with his body, but he had already been hit,” a lifelong friend said.
By Manny Ramos
 