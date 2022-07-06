The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Club 100 members — age 100 and older — get to attend White Sox game

Activist and Club 100 founder Andrew Holmes brought this elite group of centenarians out to enjoy a Chicago White Sox game against the Minnesota Twins.

By  Jordan Perkins
   
SHARE Club 100 members — age 100 and older — get to attend White Sox game
Club 100 members Fredonia Bey, Callie Lott, Juanita Mitchell and Clara Washington along with their family members attend the Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday.

Club 100 members Fredonia Bey, Callie Lott, Juanita Mitchell and Clara Washington along with their family members attend the Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday.

Jordan Perkins | Sun-Times

Longtime Chicago White Sox fan Fredonia Bey had never been to the team’s stadium to watch them play before.

“I’ve only watched them on television, heard about them on the radio or talked about them in conversations,” Bey, 100, said.

That changed Wednesday, however, when she was finally able to get the in-person baseball game experience and see the White Sox play against the Minnesota Twins.

“It’s a real treat,” Bey said.

Bey and three other women, who live in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, were able to see Wednesday’s game, thanks to the White Sox communications team and community activist Andrew Holmes, who is also the executive director of Club 100, an organization that celebrates people living in the Chicagoland area who are 100 and older.

Club 100 members Callie Lott, 102, Clara Washington, 102, and Juanita Mitchell, 110, arrived at Guaranteed Rate Field in custom White Sox t-shirts that displayed the team’s logo and had their names and ages embroidered on them. The women also received free Sox hats from the team.

Holmes said he started Club 100 almost nine years ago because he found that some people in assisted living facilities had family members who did not visit them often, or they had no living relatives. So he started the club as a way to get them out of their residences to enjoy outings and even throw birthday parties for them.

This was not the first time Holmes brought Club 100 members to a Sox game. In 2019, Holmes was able to take longtime fan CP Crawford to his first Sox game shortly after his 112th birthday. Crawford died later that year.

“Since then, Andrew reached out and told us that he had a group of wonderful women he wanted to bring to a game, so we were happy to treat them to a little White Sox baseball game,” Sheena Quinn, a Sox spokesperson said.

The names and ages of Club 100 members appear on the scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The names and ages of Club 100 members Elizabeth Skinner, Fredonia Bey, Callie Lott, Clara Washington and Juanita Mitchell appeared on the scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field during the Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Jordan Perkins | Sun-Times

Mary Muse, who attended the game with her mother, Juanita Mitchell, said her mother was no stranger to the Sox’s home field, as Mitchell and her late husband were longtime Sox fans.

After more than 30 years, she’s taking in a Sox game in person, Muse said. “This is her first time in quite awhile being at the stadium since my father passed,” she said.

Lott and Washington, who also have attended past White Sox games, said they both were excited to be out at the ballgame.

Next Up In News
Highland Park suspect confessed to July 4 massacre, drove to Wisconsin but opted not to open fire there, prosecutors say
Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park killer a gun permit in 2020
Teen shot to death in Douglas Park
Cook County assessor’s official charged in corruption case with taking home improvements, jewelry to help cut taxes
Vallas drops $836,500 into mayoral campaign fund
‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison by federal judge in Chicago
The Latest
044275E0_D4D3_453C_9D9F_071FF6BDB6E9.jpeg
Editorials
Is Chicago Vocational HS headed for the National Register of Historic Places?
This is good news that we hope leads to a full-on effort to preserve the historic school — and rebuild its curriculum also.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A woman prays Wednesday at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park,
Letters to the Editor
Why do we feel the need to kill each other?
Is it the American thing to do?
By Letters to the Editor
 
A Smith &amp; Wesson M&amp;P15 semiautomatic rifle is displayed during a National Rifle Association meeting in May in Houston.
Highland Park parade shooting
Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park killer a gun permit in 2020
Brendan Kelly said there was no evidence of a “clear and present danger” that could have supported denying Robert E. Crimo III’s request.
By Frank Main
 
11_18_05_kim_drugs02.jpg
Other Views
An open-air drug market threatens to destroy a neighborhood
People who bring violence into a community destroy property values and the spirit of those who have invested in this city.
By Contributor
 
A teen was shot to death July 6, 2022, in Douglas Park.
News
Teen shot to death in Douglas Park
The teen was driving in the 1600 block of South Farrar Drive when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 