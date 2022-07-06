The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

4 hurt in Near West Side shooting

All four victims were listed in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
4 hurt in Near West Side shooting
Four people were hurt in a shooting July 6, 2022, on the Near West Side.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on the Near West Side.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the group was standing outside in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan approached, three males exited and began shooting, police said.

  • A man, 31 suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and right knee.
  • A woman, 23, was struck twice in the back.
  • A man, 23, was shot in the abdomen and buttocks
  • A fourth victim was hit in the abdomen area.

All four victims were listed in good condition, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

