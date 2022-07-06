4 hurt in Near West Side shooting

Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on the Near West Side.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the group was standing outside in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan approached, three males exited and began shooting, police said.



A man, 31 suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and right knee.

A woman, 23, was struck twice in the back.

A man, 23, was shot in the abdomen and buttocks

A fourth victim was hit in the abdomen area.

All four victims were listed in good condition, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

