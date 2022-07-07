14-year-old boy wounded while riding in car in Woodlawn
The teen was shot around 12:25 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off at Jackson Hospital and was listed in good condition.
A 14-year-old boy was wounded while riding in a car in Woodlawn on the South Side early Thursday.
No one was in custody, but police said they were speaking with two people.
