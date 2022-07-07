The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 7, 2022
14-year-old boy wounded while riding in car in Woodlawn

The teen was shot around 12:25 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off at Jackson Hospital and was listed in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old boy was wounded while riding in a car in Woodlawn on the South Side early Thursday.

No one was in custody, but police said they were speaking with two people.

The Latest
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Thursday.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Russian media claims Brittney Griner pleads guilty
They said that speaking through an interpreter, Griner said she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste.
By Jim Heintz | AP
 
A teen allegedly robbed several stores July 6, 2022, on the North Side.
Crime
Teen charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses
The robberies allegedly happened in one hour Wednesday morning.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The waiting crowd for the waterfowl blind draw in 2019 at Rice Lake SFWA.
Outdoors
Waterfowl blind draws: Illinois DNR announces schedule for the great outdoors gatherings of summer
Considering where to go when Illinois’ waterfowl blind draws come at the end of the month after the Illinois DNR announced the schedule yesterday.
By Dale Bowman
 
Britain Conservative Party MP, Boris Johnson, left, speaks to the media to launch his campaign as a candidate to be the Mayor of London.
Nation/World
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor.
By Associated Press
 
Larry Hoover in 2021 at the federal supermax prison in Colorado.
Crime
Larry Hoover tries again for sentencing break, says he wants ‘nothing to do’ with Gangster Disciples
A judge last year declined a request from Hoover for a lower sentence under the First Step Act. But in doing so, the judge gave the Gangster Disciples founder room to try again.
By Jon Seidel
 