Highland Park Fourth of July mass shooting left boy, 8, in critical condition, his spinal cord severed

An 8-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a bullet from the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park severed his spine.

Cooper Roberts is in “critical but stable” condition at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. After being shot in the chest at the parade, he was airlifted Monday after being initially treated at another hospital near the incident.

Cooper was with his mother Keely Roberts, Zion Elementary School District 6’s superintendent, who also was shot and is recovering, according to a statement from the family.

His twin brother Luke was treated for shrapnel wounds to a leg.

Cooper’s situation is more dire.

“After several surgeries, the little guy is fighting as hard as he can,” according to a GoFundMe set up to help the family pay medical costs. “His medical bills will be significant as will the therapy that will follow.”

Seven people were killed and dozens wounded when a gunman with a high-powered rifle opened fire on a crowd in downtown Highland Park celebrating the Fourth of July. Robert Crimo III, 21, has been charged with murder in the mass shooting and, according to prosecutors, has confessed.