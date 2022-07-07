The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Architecture and Design Entertainment and Culture News

City landmarks panel backs review of State Street buildings that feds say are security risk

The members act after getting a petition from more than 22,000 people who voiced support for saving the early 20th century structures, setting up a potential show down with the federal government over security concerns for the nearby Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE City landmarks panel backs review of State Street buildings that feds say are security risk
The Consumers Building, 220 S. State St., (left), and the Century Building (right), 202 S. State St.

The Consumers Building, 220 S. State St., (left), and the Century Building (right), 202 S. State St., would be demolished by the federal government as part of a security plan for the neighboring Dirksen Federal Building.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Moving toward a potential standoff with the federal government, the Commission on Chicago Landmarks voiced tentative support Thursday for preserving two State Street buildings that the U.S. District Court here wants to tear down for security reasons.

The panel asked city staffers to prepare a report that could lead to official landmark designation for the buildings, at 202 and 220 S. State St. The vote came after the panel received a petition signed by more than 22,000 people supporting preservation of the two early 20th century buildings.

The federal government owns the buildings, which abut the Dirksen Federal Building. Congress has appropriated $52 million to tear down the buildings, but preservationists argue they contribute to State Street’s character and that demolition would hurt a stretch of the historic retail corridor.

Despite hearing from Rebecca Pallmeyer, chief judge of the Northern District of Illinois, about the case for demolition, the panel unanimously directed city staff to prepare a “preliminary summary of information” about the properties. The report could lead to the commission recommending landmark designation to the City Council in a few months.

Observers said it’s doubtful any city landmark designation, which ordinarily bars a building from being wrecked, would bind the federal government. But it could build public pressure on behalf of the buildings, which are vacant and in poor shape.

The group Preservation Chicago, which organized the petition drive, has proposed that the buildings become a cooperative archives center for religious orders and other organizations. It has cited backing for the idea from 20 religious orders and Dominican University in River Forest.

The plan would offer controlled access to the buildings and minimize any security threat to the courthouse, said Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago.

Ernest Wong, a landscape architect who chairs the landmarks panel, said the buildings are important components of State Street and that alternatives for saving them should be explored. “I think there’s a lot of examination that has to be done,” he said.

Other members expressed agreement.

Pallmeyer, however, told the panel, “We recognize, again, that this is an issue that draws a lot of attention but we think there really are benefits to a proposal that would eliminate those buildings, particularly for State Street.”

She said the buildings have made their block of State “somewhat moribund” and that removing them would allow improved pedestrian access to the Dirksen building from the east.

The primary concern is that some of the State Street buildings’ windows look directly into judicial chambers or jury rooms. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., earmarked the money for the demolition, citing the federal judiciary’s security worries.

Because the buildings are within part of downtown on the National Trust of Historic Places, the government has to hold hearings about alternatives to demolition. The hearings are expected to start this summer. Pallmeyer said the government is “sensitive to the concerns of preservation and history” and is committed to the hearings process.

Miller said after the commission’s vote that he was grateful for its support thus far. He called on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to give his group access to the buildings so it can better develop plans for the archives center.

“There hasn’t been a space for robust conversation in the past,” Miller said. “It’s the GSA giving directives.” The agency could not immediately be reached for comment.

The sites in question are the 22-story Consumers Building at 220 S. State, built in 1913, and the 16-story Century Building, dating from 1915, at 202 S. State. Both are clad in terra cotta. Supporters say they are examples of how architectural trends in Chicago skyscrapers evolved.

Next Up In Entertainment
3 Michael Jackson songs, alleged to be fake, removed from streaming services
James Caan brought strength and style to some of our greatest films
Soldier Field fixes: adding dome, seats, synthetic turf are ‘lipstick on a pig,’ expert says
Averting his gaze from the wreckage
Actor James Caan, starred in ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Brian’s Song,’ dies at 82
Chicago’s Jacqueline Stewart director and president of Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
The Latest
Flowers are laid at a memorial Wednesday for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting suspect’s father says he had ‘zero’ involvement, according to media reports
“I had no — not an inkling, warning — that this was going to happen,” Robert Crimo Jr., told ABC. “I am just shocked.”
By Zack Miller
 
Kirby Dach was traded by the Blackhawks on Thursday at the NHL Draft.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to Canadiens for 13th, 66th overall draft picks
The Dach trade came just hours after the Hawks traded Alex DeBrincat, two parts of a crazy day at the 2022 NHL Draft.
By Ben Pope
 
Music_Michael_Jackson_Album.JPG
Music
3 Michael Jackson songs, alleged to be fake, removed from streaming services
Some fans claim the tunes from the posthumous album ‘Michael’ used the vocals of another singer.
By USA TODAY
 
Lisa Holder White is sworn in as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois by Justice Mary Jane Theis at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.
Politics
Lisa Holder White sworn in as first Black woman on state Supreme Court: ‘We need not limit our dreams or settle for less’
“Taking my oath in this place today recognizes the undeniable value and merit of what I — as a Black woman, mother, daughter, sister, wife and jurist — have to contribute to the work of our state’s highest court,” the Decatur Republican said.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks about a coalition of support for the Chicago Union Station Access Project at Union Station on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Transportation
Union Station could receive $418 million facelift if federal grant approved
“This vision has been years and years in the making, and now we finally have a chance to make it a reality,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at Union Station on Thursday.
By Manny Ramos
 