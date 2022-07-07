The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Metro/State

Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’

The manufacture advertises that the weapon is simple to operate and can be broken down so that it can be easily stored in a backpack, but still be quickly deployed.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
A photo of a rifle recovered from the car Robert “Bobby” Crimo III was driving at the time he was arrested on Monday.

A photo of a rifle recovered from the car Robert “Bobby” Crimo III was driving at the time he was arrested on Monday about eight hours after he allegedly opened fire at crowds during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, leaving seven people dead and dozen more injured.

Provided

The manufacturer of a foldable rifle owned by accused Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III describes the weapon as “Light/Compact/Effective” on its website.

The Kel-Tec Sub2000 semi-automatic carbine appears to be the weapon police said they found in the suspect’s mother’s car, which Crimo was driving when he was arrested Monday.

Lake County sheriff’s police said Crimo bought the firearm in 2020 after the Illinois State Police approved his state firearm owner’s identification card.

Police say the weapon fired from a Highland Park rooftop, a Smith & Wesson semiautomatic M&P15 rifle, was left at the crime scene.

But prosecutors said Crimo drove to Madison, Wisconsin, with a second rifle and had considered shooting more people after he allegedly opened fire earlier that morning on crowds gathered to watch the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

Kel-Tec says the gun is able to shoot either 9-mm or .40-caliber ammunition and “picks up where handguns leave off.”

The manufacture advertises that the weapon is simple to operate and can be broken down so that it can be easily stored in a backpack.

“Folded, it tucks away nicely in situations where space is limited, but it’s quick to deploy in situations where time is of the essence,” according to a description on the gunmaker’s website.

A photo of the folding rifle released by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force Wednesday appears to show Crimo’s gun was found inside a backpack.

Lake County police say that in 2020 Crimo also brought a Remington 700 bolt action rifle — popular among hunters and target shooters who value its power and long range — as well as a Falcon International Arms Citadel Warthog shotgun and the Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle that police say he used in the attack.

The following year, Crimo purchased a Glock 43X 9-mm handgun, officials said.

Seven people died from the July Fourth mass shooting — one of the worst in the state’s history — and at least three dozen more were wounded, including an 8-year-old boy who remains in critical condition with a severed spinal cord.

Contributing: Frank Main

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Highland Park residents grieve together, ponder the future: ‘We’re gonna be looking over our shoulders forever’
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Highland Park residents sorting through emotions, counting blessings three days after parade shooting
Highland Park shooting suspect’s father says he had ‘zero’ involvement, according to media reports
Highland Park July 4th parade slaughter unlikely to push Senate passing an assault weapons ban
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts in dire condition, his spinal cord severed
The Latest
Sky_vs_Fever_Ron_Hoskins_NBAE_via_Getty_Images_4.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky hit the break on a winning note
Emma Meesseman, who had 20 points, joins Kahleah Copper, Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot as All-Stars.
By Annie Costabile
 
AJ Pollock looks down after lining out to shortstop Thursday.
White Sox
White Sox fall flat in 2-1 loss to Tigers
“Momentum is great, but you have to show up and win the next one,” right-hander Dylan Cease said after latest disappointing White Sox defeat.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_106894806.jpg
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park residents grieve together, ponder the future: ‘We’re gonna be looking over our shoulders forever’
“You get really sad, and you have these emotions, but you still do what you have to do,” said Chris Lee, a Highland Park mother of two. “Hopefully it’ll mobilize more people to do stuff and take action.”
By Zack Miller
 
Flowers and posters create a circle around the memorial at the corner of Central and St. Johns avenues for the seven victims of the July Fourth shooting in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already voiced support for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. But in an election year, Illinois House Democrats failed to drum up enough support earlier this year. But its sponsor said, “it has some momentum behind it now.”
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
The Cubs placed right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the IL Wednesday with a strained right shoulder.
Cubs
What Kyle Hendricks and Wade Miley’s shoulder injuries have in common
Cubs manager David Ross said Thursday that Kyle Hendricks would not need surgery, based on a recent MRI.
By Maddie Lee
 