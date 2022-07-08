Horoscope for Friday, July 8, 2022

Moon Alert

After 12:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions . The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful that you don’t go out on a limb, especially regarding something to do with your home, a family member, or even a parent. Something to do with cash flow, earnings and possessions will create problems. Money is an issue. Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Keep your temper in check today because the moon is opposite fiery Mars in your sign, which is the classic combination for arguments and explosive disputes. Keep your shirt on. Instead, seek ways to have a shrewd discussion with somebody that will benefit you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Although you might have difficulty with a coworker or work-related issue, you can still drive an excellent bargain related to finances, salary or something that you own. Make sure you don’t say something in haste that you later regret. Avoid disputes about pets.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you might be distracted by an argument with kids, a social outing, sports or a romantic partner, which in turn causes you to lose your judgment about something financially speaking. For example, you might impulsively buy something that you later regret. You might spend too much money. Caution!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Don’t lose it dealing with family members today, especially parents. The fact is that it will be easy to do this because energy is explosive! However, if you take your time, take a deep breath, and renegotiate something behind the scenes, you can win!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Demonstrate grace under pressure and don’t blow your cool. You will be tempted to speak your mind with someone and then end up in an argument, especially with a sibling, relatives or neighbor. Why end up with egg on your face? (Ketchup helps.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do not overreact today if you are angry about financial matters or something that you own. What is more likely is that you don’t feel you’re getting your fair share of something. Instead, make your appeal to an authority figure. Look to where your bread is buttered.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with fiery Mars, which leads to explosive outbursts and arguments. (“Who me?”) You will be ahead of the game if you keep your temper in check. Instead, get involved in exciting travel plans or something to do with higher education and the law. Switch your focus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something going on behind the scenes might irk you. You sense what’s taking place and you’re not happy. Instead, swivel your focus to shared property, banking issues and the wealth of someone else because if you are clever, you can get richer today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid arguments with friends and groups today because you will gain nothing. In fact, you might lose. “Confucius said, “He who flings dirt only loses ground.” Instead, seek support from a friend or partner because they will benefit your home and family.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an explosive day for family relations. Arguments might break out. Relatives and parents will be at odds with you or each other. But who wins? Everyone loses when there is disharmony at home. Instead, focus on your work because here you can make great strides.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the accident-prone day for you because arguments and anger can create distractions for you. Therefore, do what you can to keep your cool. Meanwhile, enjoy social outings, fun times with kids, sports events and any occasion that promises a good time for you. You deserve this.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kevin Bacon (1958) shares your birthday today. You are caring, sensitive and nurturing person. Family members and friends will turn to you for advice and comfort. You are intuitive and intelligent; and you sense what is going on with others. This year you want to enjoy life. You want to socialize with others and find opportunities to express your creativity!

