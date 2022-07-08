The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Crime

At Highland Park parade mass shooting, doctors went from watching to treating the wounded

Dr. Loren Schechter raced to get his elderly parents and the rest of his family to safety. Then, he raced back to help the wounded, as did his friend, Dr. David Baum.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE At Highland Park parade mass shooting, doctors went from watching to treating the wounded
Dr. Loren Schechter (left) and Dr. David Baum, who treated gunshot victims on the scene of Monday’s mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade. “We cannot let this continue,” Baum said.

Dr. Loren Schechter (left) and Dr. David Baum treated gunshot victims on the scene of Monday’s mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade. “We cannot let this continue,” Baum said.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Dr. Loren Schechter thought at first it was fireworks going off at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade. Then, the tree next to him began shaking.

A gunman’s bullets had struck it.

Schechter raced to get his elderly parents and the rest of his family to safety. Then, he raced back to help the wounded.

Amid victims’ screams and family members pleading for help, Schechter, a plastic surgeon, and Dr. David Baum, his friend, a gynecologist who also was a the parade, helped paramedics triage who was most in need. They tied tourniquets, got the wounded on IVs and moved them to where ambulances could quickly get them to hospitals. Baum performed CPR on one.

All as they worked amid the remains of some already beyond help, hoping no more shots would come.

Schechter says he thought: “This is how I’m going to die.”

Baum downplays what he and his friend, both Highland Park residents, did.

“The story is not about anyone except the people who lost their lives,” he says. “We cannot let this continue.”

Dr. Sheena Gupta McKenzie says she was one of the pediatricians treating the wounded in the emergency room at Highland Park Hospital.

“What will it take for these senseless acts of violence to stop? How do I keep my patients safe? How do I keep my family safe?” McKenzie tweeted.

Most of those wounded were treated at her hospital and others owned by NorthShore University Health System, which would not allow McKenzie or other doctors to speak about their efforts after the mass shooting that’s claimed seven lives.

Robert Crimo III has been charged with murder in the shootings.

Days after the shooting, Baum says: “I’ve always voted, given to some causes and made appropriate donations to candidates. Now, I feel more strongly that is never going to be enough.”

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Highland Park sidebar

Highland Park parade shooting coverage

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Cooper Roberts, boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, improving, wants to see twin Luke, dog George
Mourners at funeral for Jacki Sundheim urged not to be bitter, indifferent despite the cruelty that took the 63-year-old’s life
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts with severed spinal cord
Highland Park residents grieve together, ponder the future: ‘We’re gonna be looking over our shoulders forever’
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
The Latest
Signs against gun violence are placed at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, on July 6 in Highland Park.
Letters to the Editor
Assault weapons are too readily available
A country that allows, indeed encourages and celebrates such acquisition, is committing genocide on its own people.
By Letters to the Editor
 
&nbsp;In this Dec. 2, 1966, file photo, actor Larry Storch, one of the co-stars of “F Troop,” poses during the filming of an episode at the Warner Brothers studio in Los Angeles. The 99-year-old Storch died of natural causes early Friday.
Entertainment and Culture
Larry Storch, starred on TV’s ‘F Troop,’ dies at 99
His many theater appearances ranged from a brutal detective in a 1983 Broadway revival of “Porgy and Bess” to Chief Sitting Bull in the 2000 revival of “Annie Get Your Gun” with Reba McEntire.
By Lynn Elber | AP Television Writer
 
Cooper Roberts, 8, is breathing on his own and has spoken his first words since being shot Monday. He asked to see his twin brother Luke and his dog George.
Highland Park parade shooting
Cooper Roberts, boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, improving, wants to see twin Luke, dog George
Upgraded to serious condition, he’s breathing on his own after being taken off a ventilator and is able for the first time since the shooting at the Fourth of July parade to speak.
By Brett Chase
 
A person was shot and killed June 15, 2022, in Gresham.
Crime
Death of person found in North Side alley ruled homicide
Chicago police said a female was found unresponsive in an alley about 6:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mourners hug outside North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe after the funeral for Jacqueline Sundheim, Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022. Sundheim was one of the victims of the Fourth of July Highland Park shooting where the suspect, Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, allegedly fired more than 80 rounds into a crowd of paradegoers.
Highland Park parade shooting
Mourners at funeral for Jacki Sundheim urged not to be bitter, indifferent despite the cruelty that took the 63-year-old’s life
Sundheim was one of those killed during the July Fourth Highland Park parade.
By Stefano Esposito
 