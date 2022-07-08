The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Local, state and federal police officers investigate in downtown Highland Park, where a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Monday afternoon, July 4, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography Entertainment and Culture News

Picture Chicago: 21 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

The weekend began with fireworks, but two mass shootings on the Fourth of July in Chicago and Highland Park quickly turned celebrations into investigations and greiving as communities begin to heal.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A woman holds a candle and roses during a vigil at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park, Thursday night, July 7, 2022. Over a thousand people gathered to listen to music and guest speakers and have a moment of silence for the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the mass shooting during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Hillary Heller and her 19-year-old daughter Lucy Heller hug and cry with their friend, Shannon Rowe (in pink), all from Highland Park, after listening to Vice President Kamala Harris speak at a news conference on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Local, state and federal police officers investigate in downtown Highland Park, where a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Monday afternoon, July 4, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, less than 24 hours after a gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more by firing a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park, Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022. On Monday, a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Residents and tourists line the edge of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier to watch Chicago’s Fourth of July fireworks display, Saturday night, July 2, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Crime scene tape hangs from a pole near a child’s bicycle as members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate near Central Avenue and Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, one day after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Tuesday afternoon, July 5, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a news conference to push for “reasonable gun safety laws” in downtown Highland Park, Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Officers escort a group of people who had sought shelter away from the scene of a mass shooting during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Monday afternoon, July 4, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Dancers with the Deeply Rooted Dance Theater rehearse at the Mayfair Arts Center on the South Side, Wednesday afternoon, July 6, 2022.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

HIGHLANDPARK_070722_69.JPG

A flag flies at half staff at a memorial site near Central and St Johns avenues in downtown Highland Park, less than a week after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop into crowds attending the village’s Fourth of July parade, Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Empty chairs, strollers, toys and bikes litter the sidewalks on Central Avenue in downtown Highland Park, where a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Monday afternoon, July 4, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

As she receives cheers and applause, Vice President Kamala Harris puts her hand on her chest as she walks away from speaking at a news conference on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022. On Monday, a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mourners gather at a memorial site at the corner of Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue for the seven victims of the 4th of July shooting in Highland Park, Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Fire Department paramedics load a man who had been shot into an ambulance in the 6500 block of South King Drive where five people were wounded in a mass shooting in Parkway Gardens on the South Side, early Monday, July 4, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) walks with family members and supporters out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentenced to four months in federal prison, Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022. A jury convicted Thompson in February of cheating on his taxes and lying to federal regulators.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

People sit on a floating walkway on the Chicago River’s North Branch Canal, part of the Wild Mile Chicago, Thursday afternoon, June 30, 2022.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park, one day after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Dozens of abortion rights activists join the “Families for Abortion Access” march in Bronzeville on the South Side, Monday morning, July 4, 2022.

Elizabeth Rymut/Sun-Times

Pieces of cloth and with written letters hang on a line at a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park in Highland Park, Illinois, Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

