Monday, August 1, 2022
Gas prices, economy not the only issues in election this fall

Is cheap gas worth losing a functioning democracy?

By  Letters to the Editor
   
A worker pumps free gas for a motorist at a gas station in Humboldt Park during a March 17 gas giveaway event.

Scott Olson/Getty

I am a retired senior citizen on a fixed income, so I know the challenges of high inflation on my budget.I know a lot of families are struggling because of high inflation. Suppose gas prices go down to a penny a gallon because the Republicans have won both the House and the Senate — but we no longer have a functioning democracy?

If Social Security is cut, along with Medicare and Medicaid, would that be alright for cheaper gas? How about a woman’s right to choose? Or what book you want to read? Or be married to whom you love no matter the sex?

The economy is not the only issue on the ballot this fall.

Belinda Jackson,West Englewood

Being a good citizen

I just phoned in a report that there was a package thief on our block.I called 311 and was given the police non-emergency crime number, so I called them.

I knew that the thief was long gone and would not be apprehended, butIfelt it was my dutyto report the thief who climbed my neighbor's fence to take packages and also from several otherbuildings down the block.

Iwas told thatI could not file a report as I was not the victim of the theft, and that my neighbors would have to file the report and describe the individual.Isaid my neighbor was at work and could not do so.

Police then told me to notify my neighbor and give them a description of the thief.Istated that they did not see him, so my description, not theirs, was the meaningful one.No comment after that.

Iguess being a good citizen no longer has any value?Iwonder how many non-emergency crimes go unreported because of situations like this?

Steve Babyk, Ukrainian Village

No prisoner swap with Russia

I have been following with interest the WNBA basketball player Brittany Griner’s arrest in Russia. She has claimed that the vape cartridges containing hashish oil found in her luggage by Russian law enforcement were accidentally packed in her luggage. She has pleaded guilty to the crime in a Russian court. How credible those proceedings are is speculative.

The Biden Administration has offered the Russians a prisoner swap of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and U.S. serviceman Paul Whelan. As badly as I feel for the plight of both of these Americans, I do not see the wisdom of giving Bout up for them. Bout’s arms dealing has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people. I do not think that the Biden Administration is going to guarantee that future lives will not be risked by giving Bout up.

Antonio Acevedo, Wicker Park/ Buck Town

Cubs showing their talent

Now that we are getting close to the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs seem to be playing their best baseball of the season.Is it just me, or does it seem like every Cub is showcasing his talents to entice a contending team to make a trade offer?

If they had that attitude from the start of the season, the Cubs would have been that contending team.

Kevin Meshek, Westchester

