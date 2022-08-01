16-year-old boy among 5 killed by gunfire in Chicago over weekend, 38 other people wounded

At least 5 people were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy, and 38 other people were wounded.



The boy and a man were stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, police said. Their car crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.

Early Saturday, a 31-year-old man was standing near a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in a car approached and opened fire around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Half an hour earlier, another man, 31, was fatally shot while stopped at a red light in Gresham on the Far South Side. The man was a passenger in the car in the 2000 block of West 87th Street when two people in a black sedan drove by and fired at least 40 shots about 1:10 a.m., police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. A woman, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said. Another man, 22, was shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police. State troopers responded to the shooting about 11:40 a.m. and found a person with gunshot wounds, state police said. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, officials said. Police say shell casings were recovered from the road. No one was in custody. The northbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down for several hours as police investigated.

Sunday morning, a person was found shot to death in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:55 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

On Friday night, a 13-year-old boy was shot after he and at least three other people tried to break into a parked car in Hyde Park on the South Side, police said. The owner of the car, a 34-year-old woman, confronted them in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street around 8 p.m. and shot the boy in the neck, police said. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 8:35 p.m., the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street when someone in a black SUV opened fire, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in fair condition.

At least 34 others were shot in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

At least 64 people were shot last weekend in Chicago.