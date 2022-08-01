16-year-old boy among 7 killed by gunfire in Chicago over weekend, 36 other people wounded

At least 7 people were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy, and 36 other people were wounded.

Shootings were reported in 16 of the city’s 22 police districts, according to police data analyzed by the Sun-Times. The most attacks occurred in the 3rd Police District on the South Side, which recorded the youngest and the oldest gunshot victims from the weekend.



A 13-year-old boy was shot after he and at least three other people tried to break into a parked car in Hyde Park, police said. The owner of the car, a woman with a concealed carry license, confronted them in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street around 8 p.m. Friday and shot the boy in the neck. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Sunday evening, a72-year-old man was shot in the South Shore neighborhoodabout 3½ miles away. He and an 18-year-old man were near a sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire about 6:55 p.m., Chicago police said. The older man was struck in the knee, and the younger man was shot in the leg and knee, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were listed in fair condition, officials said.

As July ended, the Chicago Police Department released data showing shootings and homicides are significantly down though overall crime is up.

Homicides have dropped 16% through July, down to 379 from 452 at the same point last year, according to a release from the police department. The number of people shot has fallen 20%, down to 1,969 from 2,455 during the same period last year.

Fatal weekend attacks:



A 16-year-old boy and a man were stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, police said. Their car crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.

Early Saturday, a 31-year-old man was standing near a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in a car approached and opened fire around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said. The man, Eric Edward Nolan, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Half an hour earlier, another man, 31, was fatally shot while stopped at a red light in Gresham. The man was a passenger in the car in the 2000 block of West 87th Street when two people in a black sedan drove by and fired at least 40 shots about 1:10 a.m., police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. A woman, 25, and a man, 22, were also wounded by the gunfire.

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police. State troopers responded to the shooting about 11:40 a.m. and found a person with gunshot wounds, state police said. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Early Sunday, a man was shot and killed in Riverdale on the Far South Side. The man, 21, was shot as he stood in a parking lot around 3 a.m. in the 13100 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said. He was shot several times and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Sunday morning, a person was shot to death in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. Bryan L. Ballard, 31, was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:55 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was killed Sunday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The man, 43, was driving in the 1100 block of West 83rd Street when someone shot him around 10:45 a.m., police said. Paramedics took him to Christ Medical Center, where he died. His name hasn’t been released.

The Sun-Times counts shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

At least 64 people were shot last weekend in Chicago.

