Man found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport

A man was found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport on the South Side early Monday.
The man was found unresponsive on the southbound tracks of the Orange Line in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue about 4 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.
