Monday, August 1, 2022
Man found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport

The man was found unresponsive on the southbound tracks of the Orange Line in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue early Monday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out June 5, 2022 at an Englewood CTA station.

Sun-Times file

A man was found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport on the South Side early Monday.

The man was found unresponsive on the southbound tracks of the Orange Line in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue about 4 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

16-year-old boy among 5 killed by gunfire in Chicago over weekend, 38 other people wounded
The boy was killed in Brighton Park while in a car stopped at a light, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and his wife Cindy&nbsp;wave as they walk on stage to speak at an election night rally after Bailey won the Republican gubernatorial primary election on June 28.
Downstate farmer Bailey tilling mostly barren soil in efforts to win over Irvin supporters in GOP race against Pritzker
Ken Griffin said he was “all in” to beat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, but after Griffin’s chosen candidate Richard Irvin lost the GOP primary, the hedge-fund billionaire is out. And Republican nominee Darren Bailey is struggling to win over others who supported his vanquished rival, WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times found.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago and Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I beat my addiction and want son back, but grandma resists
The clean and sober mom is being disrespected and confronted with the troubles of her past.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago Enterprise
Google turns up big in Chicago’s search for a benefactor
In buying the Thompson Center, the search engine company is helping state and local governments answer some knotty questions. But will the partnership go a tiny bit further?
By David Roeder
 
Taste
Halloween candy will run short, Hershey warns
‘Capacity constraints’ will limit production of Reese’s and Kit-Kats with holiday wrappers, CEO says.
By USA TODAY
 