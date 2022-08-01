The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 1, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Pritzker should consider granting clemency for prisoner hoping to get Ph.D.

If any prisoner has a solid argument for being released, it seems to us, it’s Johnny Pippins, who earned undergraduate and master’s degrees while behind bars and has expressed remorse for the murder he committed.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Pritzker should consider granting clemency for prisoner hoping to get Ph.D.
Johnny Pippins has served 26 years of a 30-year-prison sentence for murder. He now wants to be a free man, so he can get his Ph.D in sociology at the University of Iowa. But the 52-year-old can’t pursue his doctorate degree unless Gov. J.B. Pritzker grants him clemency.

Johnny Pippins has served 26 years of a 30-year-prison sentence for murder. He now wants to be a free man, so he can get his Ph.D in sociology at the University of Iowa. But the 52-year-old can’t pursue his doctorate unless Gov. J.B. Pritzker grants him clemency.

Franny-Anne - stock.adobe.com

Johnny Pippins has served 26 years of a 30-year prison sentence for shooting and killing a man he tried to rob with his brother and others in Rock Island in 1996.

He now wants to be a free man, so he can pursue his Ph.D. in sociology at the University of Iowa, which has offered him a full scholarship.

But Pippins, now 52, can't pursue his doctorate — the program has to be completed in person — unless Gov. J.B. Pritzker grants him clemency and an early release.

We urge the governor to strongly consider the request. Time is running out. Pippins’ story of redemption — told in a story published by WBEZ in partnership with the nonprofit newsroom Open Campus — is a testament to the power of education to transform prisoners willing to put in the work of turning their lives around.

Editorial

Editorial

It’s unclear whether Pritzker will move forward with Pippins’ application for clemency, and his office hadn't returned our call Monday to tell us what he has planned. But the clock is ticking, since the program Pippins has been accepted into starts Aug. 22, and he cannot ask the university for an extension.

Meanwhile, clemency hearings in Illinois were put on hold earlier this year after state senators rejected two of Pritzker’s nominees to the Prisoner Review Board. The governor has also faced backlash for other pardons involving people who were charged with serious crimes.

But if any prisoner has a solid argument for being released, it seems to us, it’s Pippins. He earned his undergraduate degree at Adams State University and a master's degree in statistical science from the University of Idaho while he was behind bars.

Related

Pippins loved studying as a child. But growing up with an abusive father and in a family that moved often, he got lured into a life of crime. In prison, he turned back to education and earned the free ride for a Ph.D. program — not an easy feat for anyone, let alone an inmate.

Pippins has expressed remorse for his crime, and murder and its consequences should never be taken lightly. The feelings of the victim’s family must also be taken into consideration.

But what also needs to be taken into account is the Rock Island County state's attorney has not filed an objection to Pippins’ clemency petition. Pippins also has the backing of correctional officers and a number of professors.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Men and women who leave prison are expected to be productive members of society, which is a challenge with a criminal record and very little, if any, professional experience. Pippins is on his way to meeting that challenge.

What he needs is a chance to finish.

Want to write a letter to the editor or submit an op-ed for the Sun-Times?See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Lake in the Hills bakery dispute is chance to show that hate is not effective
Keep working to transform the Chicago River’s South Branch
Failed backup plan? Why have so many Jan. 6 records gone missing?
Creating a network of care for Chicago’s mental health care needs
Begin the journey — now — to make America safe from assault weapons
Thompson Center, luckily, shows up in Google’s search for office space
The Latest
UpRising Bakery and Cafe, 2104 W. Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills, was targeted July 23 by a vandal who broke out windows and scrawled hateful graffiti on the business.
Editorials
Lake in the Hills bakery dispute is chance to show that hate is not effective
We hope the village and the UpRising Bakery and Cafe can resolve their dispute without a court battle.
By CST Editorial Board
 
oak_lawn_rally.jpeg
News
Teen beaten by police in Oak Lawn released from hospital, taken to juvenile detention
The teenager, who spent six days in the hospital, faces charges for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
By Andy Grimm
 
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.
Lawndale
Authorities identify man found shot to death in Lawndale
Kenyatta O’Neal Jr., 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Troy Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kyle Hendricks is 87-61 with a 3.46 ERA and 22.6 fWAR since the Cubs acquired him from the Rangers in a deal at the trade deadline in 2012.
Cubs
Strong deadline deals in 2012-14 were major factor in Cubs building toward elusive title
Trading veterans for prospects helped them amass talent that aided their run to the 2016 World Series title.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Rapper Mystikal poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2021. Mystikal was jailed in Louisiana on Monday, accused of rape more than a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept him jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.
Music
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse battery charges
The 51-year-old hip-hop legend is being held without bond on 10 charges.
By Janet McConnaughey | Associated Press
 