Chicago’s G-Herbo set to headline Bulls Fest 2022

The Chicago Bulls' inaugural Bulls Fest now has a headliner, with Chicago rapper G-Herbo closing out Sunday's entertainment lineup.

The two-day event, set to take place over the Labor Day weekend along Madison Street (between Wood Street and Damen Avenue), will include a 3-on-3 bracketed basketball tournament, live music, art exhibitions, kid-friendly activities, and food and drink from local purveyors. Admission will be free.

The Bulls have yet to announce a Saturday headliner, but the weekend boasts a host of local talent and entertainment, from a screening of "Sixteen Candles" to performances from the South Shore Drill Team and Jesse White Steppers. G-Herbo will take the stage Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.bullsfest.com.