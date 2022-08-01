The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 1, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture Sports

Chicago’s G-Herbo set to headline Bulls Fest 2022

The Chicago rapper will close out the festival’s Sunday entertainment lineup.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
SHARE Chicago’s G-Herbo set to headline Bulls Fest 2022
G Herbo stands outside Overton Elementary School speaking into a microphone, wearing a mask.

G Herbo speaks outside Overton Elementary School in Bronzeville during “The Peace Walk & Community Give-Back Celebration” Saturday afternoon, Sept. 19, 2020. SocialWorks and SaveMoneySaveLife organized the event where school supplies, PPE, groceries, feminine care products, and hot meals were donated.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Chicago Bulls' inaugural Bulls Fest now has a headliner, with Chicago rapper G-Herbo closing out Sunday's entertainment lineup.

The two-day event, set to take place over the Labor Day weekend along Madison Street (between Wood Street and Damen Avenue), will include a 3-on-3 bracketed basketball tournament, live music, art exhibitions, kid-friendly activities, and food and drink from local purveyors. Admission will be free.

The Bulls have yet to announce a Saturday headliner, but the weekend boasts a host of local talent and entertainment, from a screening of "Sixteen Candles" to performances from the South Shore Drill Team and Jesse White Steppers. G-Herbo will take the stage Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.bullsfest.com.

Next Up In Entertainment
Federal lawsuit filed in case of reclusive North Side artist whose work became world famous.
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies at 95
Dear Abby: I beat my addiction and want son back, but grandma resists
Horoscope for Monday, August 1, 2022
Lollapalooza 2022: Day 4 photo gallery
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 89
The Latest
A re-creation of the one-room apartment of reclusive artist Henry Darger at Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art, at 756 N. Milwaukee Ave. But just who owns the late artist’s work? A judge or jury may have to decide.
News
Federal lawsuit filed in case of reclusive North Side artist whose work became world famous.
The suit claims Kiyoko Lerner has no legal right to the work or the copyright of “outsider” artist Henry Darger, who died in 1973.
By Stefano Esposito
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and his wife Cindy&nbsp;wave as they walk on stage to speak at an election night rally after Bailey won the Republican gubernatorial primary election on June 28.
Elections
Downstate farmer Bailey tilling mostly barren soil in efforts to win over Irvin supporters in GOP race against Pritzker
Ken Griffin said he was “all in” to beat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, but after Griffin’s chosen candidate Richard Irvin lost the GOP primary, the hedge-fund billionaire is out. And Republican nominee Darren Bailey is struggling to win over others who supported his vanquished rival, WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times found.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago and Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
1411750931.JPG
Cubs
Cubs trade Scott Effross for Yankees No. 7 prospect Hayden Wesneski
Effross, after debuting last year in late August, has posted a 2.66 ERA for the Cubs this year.
By Maddie Lee
 
Actor Pat Carroll attends the Broadway opening of “The Little Mermaid” in 2008, in New York. Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” died July 30, 2022. She was 95.
Movies and TV
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies at 95
She also played one of the wicked stepsisters in the 1965 television production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” with Lesley Ann Warren.
By LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer
 
Mac Miller holds a good bluegill, one of many panfish caught from the Chippewa Flowage. Provided photo
Outdoors
Bluegill and many other panfish provide a respite between travel baseball and school restarting
Mac Miller, 9, caught a beautiful bluegill on the Chippewa Flowage, and many other other panfish, while between travel baseball and school restarting to earn Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 