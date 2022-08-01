Authorities identify man found shot to death in Lawndale

Authorities identified a man found shot to death Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

Kenyatta O’Neal Jr., 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 9:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Troy Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Norwegian Hospital in critical condition and then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No one was in custody.