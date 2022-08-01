The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 1, 2022
Authorities identify man found shot to death in Lawndale

Kenyatta O’Neal Jr., 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Troy Street.

A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.

A man was found Monday morning fatally shot on the West Side.

Authorities identified a man found shot to death Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

Kenyatta O’Neal Jr., 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 9:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Troy Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Norwegian Hospital in critical condition and then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No one was in custody.

