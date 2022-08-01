Authorities identify man found shot to death in Lawndale
Kenyatta O’Neal Jr., 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Troy Street.
Authorities identified a man found shot to death Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.
Kenyatta O’Neal Jr., 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 9:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Troy Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to Norwegian Hospital in critical condition and then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
If any prisoner has a solid argument for being released, it seems to us, it’s Johnny Pippins, who earned undergraduate and master’s degrees while behind bars and has expressed remorse for the murder he committed.
We hope the village and the UpRising Bakery and Cafe can resolve their dispute without a court battle.
The teenager, who spent six days in the hospital, faces charges for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
Trading veterans for prospects helped them amass talent that aided their run to the 2016 World Series title.
The 51-year-old hip-hop legend is being held without bond on 10 charges.