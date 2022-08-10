The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

As this day begins, you are more public, which means people might be talking about you. They know personal things about your private life. Nevertheless, you feel bold and confident. You’re determined to go ahead with financial decisions and perhaps a major purchase. If so, check the moon alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Thing are unpredictable today. For example, travel plans could change. Meanwhile, you feel emboldened and confident, which is why you’ll be clear-cut in your relations with other countries or different cultures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you might be focused on taxes, inheritances, debt and shared property. If so, be aware of the restrictions of today’s Moon Alert. Postpone important purchases or decisions during the alert. Afterward, you might make travel plans.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might attract someone to you who is aggressive or emphatic about what they want. Don’t volunteer for anything or agree to anything important during the moon alert. Be ready to stand up for yourself and defend your best interests.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will be clear about what you want when dealing with coworkers. Likewise, this same sharp focus will be there if you’re dealing with your own health issues or something to do with a pet. However, there is a moon alert this morning. Do be aware of this before making decisions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you have a lot of energy to lend to work that is related to the entertainment world, the hospitality industry or anything to do with the arts. Likewise, you will have high energy when dealing with children. Refrain from important agreements or volunteering for anything during the moon alert.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Family discussions might include shared property, debt and inheritances today. Very likely, these discussions will be lively and focused. Nevertheless, agree to nothing important during the moon alert. You can rely on your own research.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A discussion with a partner or close friend will be feisty and in your face, today. (Of course, this is nothing you can’t handle.) Nevertheless, don’t waste energy arguing during the moon alert because that’s a poor time to agree to anything. Wait until the alert is over before the dust settles.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is traveling through your Money House, which is why you might be involved in financial negotiations or debating an important purchase. If so, make sure that you do this after the moon alert is over. Protect your wealth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you are clear about what you want and have the energy to follow through. This is because the moon is in your sign boosted by the energy of fiery Mars. However, for a good part of this day, there is a moon alert, which means “do nothing.” Postpone important decisions and don’t shop.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Increased activity and chaos on the home front might be taking place today, even though you choose to keep a low profile, or work alone or behind the scenes. After the moon alert is over, you will be empowered. Wait until then.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have no trouble sharing your views with others and sticking up for what you believe today. However, the beginning of this day is a moon alert. You might as well save your breath. Once the alert is over, you can do meaningful research.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Author Suzanne Collins (1962) shares your birthday. You have a colorful personality. You value your own freedom of movement as well as financial security. You are an enthusiastic leader who knows how to motivate others. This year is a time of service for you. You might have to put family or someone else first. Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself.

