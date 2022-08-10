The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

15-year-old boy among 5 wounded by gunfire across Chicago Tuesday

In one of the attacks, a man was shot in North Kenwood after confronting three men trying to steal his car.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was among five people wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

  • The teen was walking home about 9:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Aberdeen Street when he was shot in the hip, Chicago police said. He ran home to a family member and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he is in fair condition, police said.
  • Earlier in the day, a man was shot in North Kenwood after confronting three men trying to steal his car, police said. The man, 38, saw the thieves inside his car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park about 12:15 a.m. and approached them, police said. One of them opened fire and shot the man in the leg before fleeing, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. Authorities arrested two suspects and later arrested a third.

At least three other people were hurt by gunfire across Chicago Tuesday.

