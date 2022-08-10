High school football preview: The top 10 defensive players

The state’s only consensus five-star prospect and six Big Ten recruits are among the area’s top 10 defensive players for 2022.

Here’s a closer look:

1. Justin Scott, St. Ignatius

The modern era of Wolfpack football dates back to 2003 when the sport was revived after a 40-year hiatus. St. Ignatius hasn’t had a Division I signee in that time, but Scott is a cinch to end that drought. The 6-5, 315-pound lineman is the state’s No. 1 junior, with a five-star ranking, and he’s 28th nationally in his class in the 247Sports.com composite ratings. His 23 offers include Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and USC.

2. Jyaire Hill, Kankakee

One of the state’s best all-around athletes, the 6-1, 170-pound cornerback anchored a pair of state-champion sprint relays last spring. He’s a four-star prospect ranked fourth among the state’s seniors, back to anchor the defense for the 2021 Class 5A state runners-up. He has 25 offers, including Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame, Auburn, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

3. Marquise Lightfoot, Kenwood

The Broncos are loaded with Division I talent, and this 6-5, 215-pound junior is one of the best. He’s ranked sixth among the state’s juniors and 20th among the nation’s edge rushers. Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame, and USC are among his 23 offers.

Morgan Park’s Marcel Williams (2) is tackled for a loss by Kenwood’s Marquise Lightfoot (80). Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

4. Damon Walters, Bolingbrook

The 6-1, 175-pound senior will be following in the footsteps of three older siblings who all were Division I athletes. He’s a three-star prospect ranked eighth in the state and a top-50 safety nationally who is committed to Northwestern.

5. Brooks Bahr, Loyola

During a productive offseason, Bahr added 30 pounds to his 6-6 frame — he’s up to 280 — and committed to reigning Big Ten champ Michigan. He’s the No. 9 player in the senior class in Illinois and a top-70 defensive lineman nationally.

6. Kahlil Tate, Kenwood

One of the questions about Tate’s recruiting was which side of the ball he’d wind up on in college. The 6-1, 185-pounder answered that recently by committing to Iowa as a safety. He’s a three-star prospect ranked 10th among the state’s seniors.

7. Eddie Tuerk, Lyons

The four-star junior is ranked No. 8 in his class in Illinois and is a top-30 defensive lineman nationally. But the 6-4, 255-pounder also is liked as an offensive line prospect by some recruiters. His 16 offers include Illinois, Cincinnati, Michigan, Northwestern, and Tennessee.

8. Roderick Pierce III, Brother Rice

The Wisconsin commit will again be a force up front for the Crusaders, who reached the Class 7A semifinals last season. A three-star prospect, the 6-3, 265-pounder also had offers from Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri among others.

9. Tyler Jansey, Batavia

The 6-1, 225-pound linebacker was a premier playmaker for the 10-1 Bulldogs last season, piling up 88 stops, including 16 tackles for loss and six sacks. A three-star prospect, he’s committed to Wisconsin.

10. John Nestor, Marist

A mainstay in the defensive backfield for the Class 8A semifinalist RedHawks last season, Nestor had 63 tackles and four interceptions. Like Kenwood’s Tate, the 6-1, 190-pounder is a three-star prospect committed to Iowa.