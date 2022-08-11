The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Other Views Commentary

New state standards on sex education are inappropriate for our children

Parents are asking how schools can justify teaching a radical sex education curriculum when so many of our students are not meeting basic standards of learning in core subjects.

By  State Rep. Adam Niemerg
   
SHARE New state standards on sex education are inappropriate for our children
An empty classroom in September 2020. The National Sex Education Standards are inappropriate for young children, a state legislator writes.

An empty classroom in September 2020. The National Sex Education Standards are inappropriate for young children, a state legislator writes.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

With only the bare minimum number of votes to pass a bill in the Illinois House, the Legislature has approved the controversial National Sex Education Standards as the basis for all sex education classes in Illinois.

The legislation has now become law and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) has filed new rules with the secretary of state on the adoption of the National Sex Education Standards. As part of the checklist of things to do before instruction begins, school officials are advised to “Review and become familiar with the National Sex Education Standards.”

This begs the question: What are the standards all about?

Here are examples: According to the National Sex Education Standards, one of the learning goals for kids beginning in kindergarten is to “Define Consent,” and “Define gender, gender identity, and gender-role stereotypes.”

Opinion bug

Opinion

Beginning in the third grade, kids are expected to be able to “Explain common human sexual development and the role of hormones (e.g., romantic, and sexual feelings, masturbation, mood swings, timing of pubertal onset).”

Another goal for third through fifth graders is to be able to “Describe the role hormones play in the physical, social, cognitive, and emotional changes during adolescence and the potential role of hormone blockers on young people who identify as transgender.”

The standards also expect sixth through eighth graders to be able to “Define vaginal, oral, and anal sex.”

In other words, the standards go far beyond biology and seek to teach kids at young ages material that is clearly not age-appropriate.

The good news is that Illinois schools are not required to teach sex education, and thus can opt out of teaching these obscene standards. Local school boards have the authority to establish their own curriculum guidelines, and are not required to comply with the standards.

I have been sounding the alarm and urging parents to get involved and stop this curriculum from taking hold in their local schools. Numerous districts across the state are opting out.

Meanwhile, parents are asking how schools can justify teaching a radical sex education curriculum when so many of our students, across the state, are not meeting basic standards of learning in core subjects.

According to the most recent Illinois Assessment of Readiness text scores, fewer than one in five Chicago third-graders met or exceeded state standards in reading and math. And it is not just Chicago — school districts across the state have similar problems with low scores.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

The focus in our schools should be on giving children the building blocks they need to learn — how to read, write, add, subtract and have a basic understanding of science and history. It is not the job of schools to teach graphic sexual content, especially when our kids are not meeting our state’s basic academic standards of learning.

My colleagues and I worked to stop the National Sex Education Standards from becoming a part of our state’s school curriculum, but we fell just short of defeating the legislation. The battleground now moves to parents and local school boards to opt out of teaching these standards. It is a battle we can and will win, as long as parents stay engaged.

State Rep. Adam Niemerg is a Republican who represents the 109th District.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Republicans are rooting for a civil war
Librarians get the job done
Firing of city’s police reform chief is step in the wrong direction
Illinois, feds must take steps to keep invasive carp out of Great Lakes
Trump-world is full of bluster about FBI’s Mar-a-Lago ‘raid’
When cops invent facts to get search warrants, consequences can be deadly
The Latest
Chicago_FBAd_1__1___1_.png
Sports
5K race will raise funds for colon cancer awareness
Saturday’s Get Your Rear in Gear! charity 5K helps fund local colon cancer screenings, financially supports Chicago area cancer patients, and assists research.
By Sun-Times staff
 
New Chicago Police Department officers take an oath during their graduation at Navy Pier on March 29, 2022.
Fran Spielman Show
Newest mayoral challenger vows to tackle issue of allocating police to neighborhoods most in need
A University of Chicago Crime Lab model offered a way to assign officers, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown chose a more timid approach. Ald. Sophia King said if elected mayor, she’ll act more boldly.
By Fran Spielman
 
Donald Trump, left, with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf Tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 30, 2022.
Columnists
Republicans are rooting for a civil war
Donald Trump hasn’t changed. But he has changed the Republican Party.
By Mona Charen
 
A CTA train approaches the Adams and Wabash station in the Loop last month.
Transportation
CTA boss Dorval Carter Jr. unveils plan to fix reliability, safety concerns
“The pandemic changed everything. How we live, how we work and — most notably for public transit agencies — how we get around,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a speech at City Club of Chicago Thursday
By Manny Ramos
 
Dylan Cease pitched six innings of one-run ball Thursday.
Dylan extends record streak to 14 games but White Sox lose series to Royals
Dylan Cease completed his 14th straight start with one or no earned runs allowed Thursday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 