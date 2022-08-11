Bears radio broadcasts will leave WBBM after season; ESPN 1000, WCHI vying to land them

The Bears will leave WBBM-AM (780) after this season, according to industry sources. The team’s games are expected to move to either ESPN 1000 or WCHI-FM (95.5).

The decision came down to cost. Audacy-owned WBBM, which simulcasts on WCFS-FM (105.9), has been losing money with the Bears, who have aired on the station since 2000.

“We are focused on having a great 2022 season with WBBM and Audacy,” said Scott Hagel, Bears senior vice president of marketing and communications.

Play-by-play voice Jeff Joniak, who’s entering his 22nd season in the booth, and analyst Tom Thayer, who’s beginning his 26th, are expected to keep their roles.

Good Karma Brands’ ESPN 1000 got back into local sports rights with the White Sox starting in 2021. WCHI, owned by iHeartMedia, had been country music station WEBG until changing its format to rock music in September 2020.

