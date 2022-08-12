Picture Chicago: Must-see images from the last week in news
Chicagoans show support for Ukraine, students get fresh haircuts for the first day of school and police welcome new graduates and honor Ella French in our best unseen pics of the week.
In Ukrainian Village, two-flat’s owner was glad to have out-of-this-world mural decorate ‘ugliest building’
The painting was done in April by the Belgian artist Renaud Taelemans, who goes by “My Name Is Ebo,” to promote a concert for the electronic dance group Ganja White Night.
The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation.
A Big Ten recruit staying close to home and some exceptional multisport athletes highlight the list of the area’s top quarterbacks.
Caray, who died in 1998, was brought back in the form of a hologram during the seventh inning stretch in Thursday’s game.
Cubs-Reds at Field of Dreams Stadium didn’t hook a grouchy grinch at first, but in the end it delivered.