Picture Chicago: Must-see images from the last week in news

Marc Shiffman, father of 16-year-old Ryder Shiffman, who was one of the students who spearheaded a project to create a Ukrainian flag out of cereal boxes, adjusts the boxes at Wintrust’s Grand Banking Hall in the Loop, Thursday, Aug. 11. The mosaic, which 25 Chicago students created out of nearly 5,000 Kellogg’s cereal boxes, is being considered for the Guinness World Record for Largest Packaged Food Mosaic and Largest Cardboard Box Mosaic. The cereal boxes will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and proceeds from a related funding project will be donated to Razom, a relief fund for Ukraine, according to Lara Shiffman, mother of one of the students who spearheaded the project.