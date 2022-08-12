The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
Protesters hold hands to form a chain in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Historic Water Tower at 806 Michigan Ave. in Gold Coast, Sunday, Aug. 7.

Protesters hold hands to form a chain in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Historic Water Tower at 806 Michigan Ave. in Gold Coast, Sunday, Aug. 7.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: Must-see images from the last week in news

Chicagoans show support for Ukraine, students get fresh haircuts for the first day of school and police welcome new graduates and honor Ella French in our best unseen pics of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: Must-see images from the last week in news
SHARE Picture Chicago: Must-see images from the last week in news
New Chicago Police Officer Jeremiah Davis, who received awards for firearms proficiency and physical training, kisses his daughter Ava while they take family photos after the Chicago Police Department’s graduation and promotion ceremony outside the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Tuesday, Aug. 9.

New Chicago Police Officer Jeremiah Davis, who received awards for firearms proficiency and physical training, kisses his daughter Ava while they take family photos after the Chicago Police Department’s graduation and promotion ceremony outside the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The cast of “The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical” comes on stage for curtain call during the musical’s opening night at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, Sunday, Aug. 7.

The cast of “The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical” comes on stage for curtain call during the musical’s opening night at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, Sunday, Aug. 7.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Former Assistant Principal and now Principal Rickey Harris, right, hugs retiring Principal Dr. Joyce Kenner during a vote confirming Harris as the new principal of Whitney Young Magnet High School at 211 S. Laflin St on the Near West Side, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Former Assistant Principal and now Principal Rickey Harris, right, hugs retiring Principal Dr. Joyce Kenner during a vote confirming Harris as the new principal of Whitney Young Magnet High School at 211 S. Laflin St. on the Near West Side, Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Marc Shiffman, father of 16-year-old Ryder Shiffman, who was one of the students who spearheaded a project to create a Ukrainian flag out of cereal boxes, adjusts the boxes at Wintrust’s Grand Banking Hall in the Loop, Thursday, Aug. 11. The mosaic, which 25 Chicago students created out of nearly 5,000 Kellogg’s cereal boxes, is being considered for the Guinness World Record for Largest Packaged Food Mosaic and Largest Cardboard Box Mosaic.

Marc Shiffman, father of 16-year-old Ryder Shiffman, who was one of the students who spearheaded a project to create a Ukrainian flag out of cereal boxes, adjusts the boxes at Wintrust’s Grand Banking Hall in the Loop, Thursday, Aug. 11. The mosaic, which 25 Chicago students created out of nearly 5,000 Kellogg’s cereal boxes, is being considered for the Guinness World Record for Largest Packaged Food Mosaic and Largest Cardboard Box Mosaic. The cereal boxes will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and proceeds from a related funding project will be donated to Razom, a relief fund for Ukraine, according to Lara Shiffman, mother of one of the students who spearheaded the project.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mattie Baylis, 93, gets a checkup in her West Garfield Park home from her house-call nurse practitioner April J. Odom, Friday, July 29.

Mattie Baylis, 93, gets a checkup in her West Garfield Park home from her house-call nurse practitioner April J. Odom, Friday, July 29.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Elizabeth French, mother of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French, is saluted by police officers during a star enshrinement ceremony at the Chicago Police Department headquarters in Bronzeville, Sunday, Aug. 7. One year after Officer French was gunned down during a traffic stop in Englewood, her star number #15013 was enshrined in Superintendent’s Honored Star Case.

Elizabeth French, mother of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French, is saluted by police officers during a star enshrinement ceremony at the Chicago Police Department headquarters in Bronzeville, Sunday, Aug. 7. One year after Officer French was gunned down during a traffic stop in Englewood, her star number #15013 was enshrined in Superintendent’s Honored Star Case.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Organist Derek Nickels plays “Toccata and Fugue in D minor” by J.S. Bach during a memorial Mass for Robert Heinzen at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Wilmette, Monday, August 1.

Organist Derek Nickels plays “Toccata and Fugue in D minor” by J.S. Bach during a memorial Mass for World War II veteran Robert Heinzen at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Wilmette, Monday, August 1.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Gabriellah Abdallah holds a cross during a news conference at Daley Plaza in the Loop, where families of Chicago murder victims expressed their frustrations over the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office for unsolved investigations, Friday, Aug. 5. Gabriellah Abdallah’s uncle, 24-year-old Jacob Abdallah, was shot in Little Village on Nov. 10, 2019, and died less than a week later.

Gabriellah Abdallah holds a cross during a news conference at Daley Plaza in the Loop, where families of Chicago murder victims expressed their frustrations with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office for unsolved investigations, Friday, Aug. 5. Gabriellah Abdallah’s uncle, 24-year-old Jacob Abdallah, was shot in Little Village on Nov. 10, 2019, and died less than a week later.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mecca Highsmith, 25, gives a haircut to 16-year-old Emry Thomas at the offices of I Am a Gentleman, Inc. at 540 W 35th St in Bridgeport, Monday, Aug. 8. I Am A Gentleman, Inc. held a back to school event by providing free haircuts to students.

Mecca Highsmith, 25, gives a haircut to 16-year-old Emry Thomas at the offices of I Am a Gentleman, Inc. at 540 W 35th St in Bridgeport, Monday, Aug. 8. I Am A Gentleman, Inc. held a back to school event by providing free haircuts to students.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Cmdr. Elizabeth Collazo addresses protesters occupying a vacant Chicago Housing Authority-owned house at 1629 N. Washtenaw on the West Side, Friday, August 5.

Chicago Police Cmdr. Elizabeth Collazo addresses protesters occupying a vacant Chicago Housing Authority-owned house at 1629 N. Washtenaw on the West Side, Friday, August 5.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Waves crash onto the Lakefront Trail at Fullerton Avenue on the North Side as clouds hang over the Chicago area, Monday, Aug. 8.

Waves crash onto the Lakefront Trail at Fullerton Avenue on the North Side as clouds hang over the Chicago area, Monday, Aug. 8.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Marilyn Mulero, who served 28 years for a 1992 arrest, including five years on death row, cries as lawyers from the Exoneration Project speak during a news conference at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse about the dropping of eight cases connected to disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara, Tuesday, August 9.

Marilyn Mulero, who served 28 years for a 1992 arrest, including five years on death row, cries as lawyers from the Exoneration Project speak during a news conference at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse about the dropping of eight cases connected to disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara, Tuesday, August 9.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate in the 100 block of West 79th Street near the 79th Street Red Line station, after a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shootout with another person near the CTA Red Line stop, Monday, Aug. 8.

Chicago police investigate in the 100 block of West 79th Street near the 79th Street Red Line station, after a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shootout with another person near the CTA Red Line stop, Monday, Aug. 8.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Entertainment and Culture
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at New York event
Crime
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run accident on East Side
Crime
‘I see every day my son dying.’ Mother pleads for help finding driver of Jeep who struck her 5-year-old son
View More Stories In News
The Latest
The artist who goes by “My Name is Ebo” painted this mural in April on a two-flat in Ukrainian Village to help promote a Chicago show by the electronic dance duo Ganja White Night.
Murals and Mosaics
In Ukrainian Village, two-flat’s owner was glad to have out-of-this-world mural decorate ‘ugliest building’
The painting was done in April by the Belgian artist Renaud Taelemans, who goes by “My Name Is Ebo,” to promote a concert for the electronic dance group Ganja White Night.
By Nicky Andrews
 
Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait to promote the film, “The Last Word” during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2017. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn’t expected to survive.
Entertainment and Culture
Anne Heche ‘not expected’ to survive injuries suffered in fiery car crash
The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation.
By Associated Press
 
Naperville North’s Aidan Gray runs the football during practice.
High School Football
High school football preview: The top 10 quarterbacks
A Big Ten recruit staying close to home and some exceptional multisport athletes highlight the list of the area’s top quarterbacks.
By Mike Clark
 
A holographic Harry Caray sang during the seventh inning stretch of Thursday’s Field of Dreams game.
Cubs
Harry Caray, Ray Liotta receive Field of Dreams tributes
Caray, who died in 1998, was brought back in the form of a hologram during the seventh inning stretch in Thursday’s game.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
MLB At Field Of Dreams: Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Cubs
A little late for a ‘Dreams’ state
Cubs-Reds at Field of Dreams Stadium didn’t hook a grouchy grinch at first, but in the end it delivered.
By Steve Greenberg
 