Horoscope for Friday, August 12, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s hard to keep your shirt on when you want to get something off your chest, isn’t it? This is how you might feel this morning because conversations with friends and groups might be challenging. Later in the day, you will enjoy your own privacy and seek some peace and quiet.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might want to avoid disputes with parents, bosses, teachers and the police this morning because they will be head-on and emotional. (Let’s face it, you don’t need this.) Therefore, give these people a wide berth this morning. Later in the day, enjoy warm contact with a friend.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don’t get suckered into volatile conversations about politics, religion and racial issues (anything controversial) because arguments will flare up. Instead, keep in mind that this afternoon, for some reason, people seem to know personal details about your private life. (Oh yes.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This morning you might encounter disputes about shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances. These are always touchy subjects. (Money is a delicate subject with everyone.) Fortunately, in the afternoon the moon moves into your fellow Water sign, which promotes good times for you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid disputes with authority figures, partners and close friends because you need this like a fish needs a bicycle. Instead, choose to have a happy Friday. Sometimes it’s that simple — it’s a choice. In the afternoon, after the moon alert, you might wrap up financial matters and banking details.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be patient with coworkers today. In the morning during the moon alert, don’t volunteer for anything. This afternoon, after the moon changes signs, you will have to go more than half way when dealing with others. Be cooperative and accommodating.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents must be patient with their kids this morning. Take note: Postpone shopping and important decisions during the moon alert. Squabbles about social outings or sports might occur. This is also a sticky time for romance. In the afternoon, your efficiency improves and everything is easier.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be patient with family this morning to avoid arguments and conflict. (Always a bummer for everyone.) This afternoon after the moon alert, you’ll be happy to explore social outings, entertaining diversions, sports events and fun times with kids. Romance will be favored as well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with coworkers. Likewise, be patient with issues regarding your health or your pet because people are short-tempered this morning. See moon alert. This afternoon, focus on home and family. A discussion with a female relative might be significant.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid money squabbles this morning, especially related to kids or social outings or vacations. Don’t volunteer for anything because of the moon alert. This afternoon, the pace of your day will pick up and you will be keen to meet new faces and see new places.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This morning begins with the moon in your sign at odds with fiery Mars. In addition, there is a moon alert! Therefore, just coast. Avoid conflicts. This afternoon after the moon alert is over, focus on finances, cash flow and your possessions. Tidy things up.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

After the moon alert today, the moon moves into your sign where it will stay for 2 1/2 days — as it does every month. When this happens, it slightly improves your good luck! However, it will also heighten your emotions. Therefore, guard against overreacting or taking something too personally. Stay chill.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Tennis player Pete Sampras (1971) shares your birthday. You are a practical realist who is disciplined, hard-working and focused. You are clever, creative and you have a wonderful sense of humor. This is a year where you finally get recognition for your efforts. Expect kudos, a promotion, an award and well-deserved acknowledgement.

