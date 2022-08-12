The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Friday, August 12, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Friday, August 12, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s hard to keep your shirt on when you want to get something off your chest, isn’t it? This is how you might feel this morning because conversations with friends and groups might be challenging. Later in the day, you will enjoy your own privacy and seek some peace and quiet.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might want to avoid disputes with parents, bosses, teachers and the police this morning because they will be head-on and emotional. (Let’s face it, you don’t need this.) Therefore, give these people a wide berth this morning. Later in the day, enjoy warm contact with a friend.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don’t get suckered into volatile conversations about politics, religion and racial issues (anything controversial) because arguments will flare up. Instead, keep in mind that this afternoon, for some reason, people seem to know personal details about your private life. (Oh yes.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This morning you might encounter disputes about shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances. These are always touchy subjects. (Money is a delicate subject with everyone.) Fortunately, in the afternoon the moon moves into your fellow Water sign, which promotes good times for you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid disputes with authority figures, partners and close friends because you need this like a fish needs a bicycle. Instead, choose to have a happy Friday. Sometimes it’s that simple — it’s a choice. In the afternoon, after the moon alert, you might wrap up financial matters and banking details.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be patient with coworkers today. In the morning during the moon alert, don’t volunteer for anything. This afternoon, after the moon changes signs, you will have to go more than half way when dealing with others. Be cooperative and accommodating.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents must be patient with their kids this morning. Take note: Postpone shopping and important decisions during the moon alert. Squabbles about social outings or sports might occur. This is also a sticky time for romance. In the afternoon, your efficiency improves and everything is easier.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be patient with family this morning to avoid arguments and conflict. (Always a bummer for everyone.) This afternoon after the moon alert, you’ll be happy to explore social outings, entertaining diversions, sports events and fun times with kids. Romance will be favored as well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with coworkers. Likewise, be patient with issues regarding your health or your pet because people are short-tempered this morning. See moon alert. This afternoon, focus on home and family. A discussion with a female relative might be significant.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid money squabbles this morning, especially related to kids or social outings or vacations. Don’t volunteer for anything because of the moon alert. This afternoon, the pace of your day will pick up and you will be keen to meet new faces and see new places.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This morning begins with the moon in your sign at odds with fiery Mars. In addition, there is a moon alert! Therefore, just coast. Avoid conflicts. This afternoon after the moon alert is over, focus on finances, cash flow and your possessions. Tidy things up.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

After the moon alert today, the moon moves into your sign where it will stay for 2 1/2 days — as it does every month. When this happens, it slightly improves your good luck! However, it will also heighten your emotions. Therefore, guard against overreacting or taking something too personally. Stay chill.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Tennis player Pete Sampras (1971) shares your birthday. You are a practical realist who is disciplined, hard-working and focused. You are clever, creative and you have a wonderful sense of humor. This is a year where you finally get recognition for your efforts. Expect kudos, a promotion, an award and well-deserved acknowledgement.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Day Shift’: Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in humdrum Netflix action film
Early days of ‘fake news’ fuel the politics of ‘Campaigns, Inc.’ at TimeLine Theatre
Post Malone concert documentary is all flash, no substance
Dear Abby: I feel guilty about having a ‘friend with benefits’
‘Five Days at Memorial’: How Katrina forced life-or-death decisions at a New Orleans hospital
Horoscope for Thursday, August 11, 2022
The Latest
Sky_vs_Sun_Chris_Marion_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Kahleah Copper has sights set on new heights in playoffs
In 17 games before the break, Copper was averaging 13.8 points (44.4% shooting) and 5.1 rebounds. In 12 games since, she was averaging 17.8 points (50% shooting) and 6.8 rebounds.
By Annie Costabile
 
Warren’s Adam Behrens throws a pass during a practice.
High School Football
No. 9 Warren looks to quarterback Adam Behrens to revitalize offense
The Blue Devils’ seniors believe everything is back in its right place now that quarterback Adam Behrens has returned.
By Michael O’Brien
 
MLB At Field Of Dreams: Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Sports Saturday
A little late for a ‘Dreams’ state
Cubs-Reds at Field of Dreams Stadium didn’t hook a grouchy grinch at first, but in the end it delivered.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Cubs_win.jpg
Cubs
Cubs ‘have a catch,’ claim a win over Reds in second ‘Field of Dreams’ game
The Cubs took an early lead, as Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ combined to drive in three runs in the first inning. Nick Madrigal’s fourth-inning single gave the Cubs a 4-0 lead.
By Maddie Lee
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Car stolen with dogs inside in River North
The driver parked her black SUV with the dogs inside the vehicle in the 700 block of North Wells Street before entering a nearby store. Then she saw someone enter her vehicle and drive off.
By Sun-Times Wire
 