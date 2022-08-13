Horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Ideas about how to use something that you own, perhaps a new application or even a new purchase could be exciting. Not everyone will approve of your ideas, especially somebody at work. Oh well, you can’t please everyone. Sometimes you just have to please yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re eager for some social excitement. Get out and meet new people, especially in a group situation because you want to be stimulated. Avoid arguments with kids or with friends about choices about how to socialize or spend your time. Go with the flow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are high visibility, which means people notice you. In fact, for some reason, they even know personal details about your private life. Make a point of keeping the peace with a family member. (Definitely, something unusual will occur that calls attention to you.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel plans are unstable. However, you might get an unexpected chance to travel that pleases you. (Or vice versa, travel plans might be delayed or canceled.) Avoid controversial arguments about politics and religion because why ruin your weekend. Easy does it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Money disputes or arguments about something that you own might occur; however, they don’t have to. It’s probably your choice. (Don’t take the bait.) Be aware of banking situations and anything to do with inheritances, insurance matters and shared property to avoid a surprise. Stay tuned.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Mercury in your sign is at odds with the moon, which means you might have communication challenges with partners and close friends. But this is temporary. What is more likely is someone will surprise you, possibly by introducing you to someone very different or unusual.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your work routine might very well be interrupted today. Likewise, if you own a pet, something unusual might occur, so keep your eyes open. In the morning, disputes about your health or your job might occur. You can avoid this by instead focusing on friends, especially creative contacts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do what you can to keep the peace with your kids. (The secret is to be patient because patience is the antidote to anger.) Nevertheless, keep your eyes open because this could be an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social occasions might suddenly change. Perhaps a surprising invite?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with family members, especially female relatives. Something unusual might change your home routine. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Do what you can to keep the peace because family harmony is important. (Everyone wants a nice weekend.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is potentially an accident-prone day for you — physically or verbally. Therefore, think before you speak or act. On the upside, you might have brilliant, genius-like ideas? New activities with new people will excite you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep an eye on your possessions and your money today to avoid loss or theft. Money squabbles with someone might occur, especially about shared property, jointly held items or financial matters. Meanwhile, an impulsive purchase might please home and family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s easy to fall into dispute with those who are closest to you today because Mercury is opposite the moon in your sign. However, the moon is also dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you feel impulsive, restless and up for something new. You want to do something exciting and different or go someplace you’ve never been before.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sebastian Stan (1982) shares your birthday. You have a classy style. You are clever, charming and generous. Partnerships are important to you. You are focused and hard-working. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to assess where you have been and let go of people, places and things that might be holding you back.

