The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Union pour cold water over Fire

The Eastern Conference-leading Union won 4-1, snapping the Fire’s unbeaten streak at five and dropping them three points out of the final playoff spot.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Union pour cold water over Fire
20220813_Gaga_Slonina.jpg

Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina punches the ball away during the game Saturday against the Union. He made three saves.

Chicago Fire FC

CHESTER, Pa. — The Fire took a step up in class Saturday, and it wasn’t pretty.

The Eastern Conference-leading Union won 4-1, snapping the Fire’s unbeaten streak at five and dropping them three points out of the final playoff spot.

“What I told the players after the game is that we have to put this one behind us,” Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “We have had a good run of form, and tonight we just didn’t show up, and when you don’t show up in this league, especially against a team like that, you’re going to pay.”

After the Union took a 2-0 lead at halftime, Chris Mueller scored four minutes into the second half to pull the Fire (8-11-6, 30 points) within a goal. Xherdan Shaqiri and Federico Navarro had assists on Mueller’s fourth goal this season.

But Julian Carranza quickly pushed the Union’s lead back to two with his ninth goal in the 53rd minute. Cory Burke capped the scoring with his fifth goal in the 82nd. The Union (13-3-9, 48 points) are tied for the East lead in goals with 45.

“I don’t feel like this team is four goals better than us, but I thought we gave up some very untimely goals tonight,” Hendrickson said. “We let the third one in, and that one really, really put us out.”

“I think we all know that we are much better than what we displayed tonight,” midfielder Chris Mueller said. “I think we folded at a pretty difficult moment in the game when we gave up that third goal. I don’t think it’s acceptable to give up on the game, so to say, in the way that we did.”

Daniel Gazdag gave the Union the lead with his 12th goal in the 16th minute. Defender Jack Elliott picked up his first goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 41st minute to give the Union a 2-0 halftime lead.

Andre Blake had six saves for the Union. Gaga Slonina saved three for the Fire.

The Fire lost Gaston Gimenez to a hamstring injury that Hendrickson said “didn’t look good.”

Next Up In Sports
Luis Robert’s wrist remains an issue
Jose Abreu’s ‘speed’ sparks Sox in victory over Tigers
Cubs’ Willson Contreras homers on sore ankle: ‘His pain tolerance is pretty high’
‘Today’s the day’: How trade to Cubs opened opportunity for Zach McKinstry
Halas Intrigue, Episode 228: Grading the Bears’ preseason opener
Rookies Jaquan Brisker, Jack Sanborn are big H.I.T.S. in Bears’ preseason opener
The Latest
Luis Robert grimaces after suffering a wrist injury while trying to steal second base Friday against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox
Luis Robert’s wrist remains an issue
X-rays taken Friday were negative, and Robert’s status remains day-to-day.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Jose Abreu high-fives Gavin Sheets after scoring the go-ahead run in the seventh inning Saturday on a single by Andrew Vaughn.
White Sox
Jose Abreu’s ‘speed’ sparks Sox in victory over Tigers
Sore legs don’t keep veteran from having impact on basepaths.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Police crime scene tape. A Sun-Times analysis found that in most murder cases categorized as “cleared,” no suspect was ever charged.
Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs’ Willson Contreras runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Reds on Saturday in Cincinnati.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras homers on sore ankle: ‘His pain tolerance is pretty high’
Contreras has stayed on the field the last two games against the Reds, despite rolling his ankle in the ‘‘Field of Dreams’’ game.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs_Cardinals_Baseball__5_.JPG
Cubs
‘Today’s the day’: How trade to Cubs opened opportunity for Zach McKinstry
The Cubs acquired the utility man from the Dodgers for veteran reliever Chris Martin.
By Maddie Lee
 