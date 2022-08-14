Mass shooting leaves five wounded, one fatally, in Gresham early Sunday

A woman was killed and four others were wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Gresham.

About 12:20 a.m., officers responded to multiple shots fired in the 1800 block of West 78th Street, Chicago police said.

A preliminary investigation found that someone had opened fire from a vehicle, police said.

Tacara Tunstall, 19, was shot in the chest and arm. She was transported to St. BernardHospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and taken to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Two men, 18 and 19, suffered gunshot wounds in the arm and were also taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The shooting happened in the 6th police district, which covers part of Auburn Park, and the South Englewood and Chatham neighborhoods. Shootings in the district are down 27% over last year, from 193 to 141 through Aug. 7, according to police statistics. Murders are down 27% over the same period, from 52 to 38.