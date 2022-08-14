Double shooting in Albany Park leaves two men wounded

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting early Sunday in Albany Park.

They were outside about 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Montrose Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The older man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound in the thigh and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The younger man, 32, was struck in the foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.

