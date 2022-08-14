The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting

The man, 32, was arguing with someone about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

He was taken to StrogerHospital, where he later died, police said.

The gunman fled the scene.

