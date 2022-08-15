The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 15, 2022
Sports Outdoors

A 6-pound largemouth bass earns an incoming freshman a back-to-school Fish of the Week

Incoming freshman Cameron Prokop earns FOTW for a 6-pound largemouth bass caught during a high school tournament.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE A 6-pound largemouth bass earns an incoming freshman a back-to-school Fish of the Week
Cameron Prokop with a 6-pound largemouth bass from Lake Jacksonville. Provided photo

Cameron Prokop with a 6-pound largemouth bass from Lake Jacksonville.

Provided

Cameron Prokop caught the big bass of 6.03 pounds on Aug. 6 at the Lake Jacksonville event of Illinois Coaches Association and Student State Tournament Trail (ICASSTT). Prokop is an incoming freshman for Reel Freedom Anglers Plainfield Fishing Club. He and Sophia Janulis finished eighth out of 44 boats.

“It’s his first high school tournament bass, starting the season off right,” his dad Tim Prokop messaged.

With many schools restarting this week, his catch seems an apt FOTW.

Click here to learn more on ICASSTT.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Ten post-summer thoughts and observations on the June and July live periods
No. 8 Prairie Ridge primed to continue Fox Valley’s Class 6A dominance
If this playoff run is the Sky’s version of ‘The Last Dance,’ they’re intent on seizing the moment
Andrew Vaughn becoming a Mr. Clutch for White Sox
Far tougher tests loom for White Sox
This You Gotta See: Aces higher entering WNBA playoffs, but defending champion Sky have no limit
The Latest
Hillcrest’s Darrion Baker (0) grabs a rebound against Lemont last season.
High School Basketball
Ten post-summer thoughts and observations on the June and July live periods
Updates on the top uncommitted seniors and several recruiting steals
By Joe Henricksen
 
Healthier ice cream options are available via a variety of frozen treats.
Taste
Portion size, low sugar content help make Ice cream, frozen yogurt a worthy treat
As an occasional treat, your favorite frozen indulgence can definitely be part of a healthy diet.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly federal trial in Chicago opens Monday
Fallen R&B star’s trial in federal court in his hometown to mirror his 2008 state child pornography trial, with some key differences: this time, his alleged victims are set testify against him.
By Andy Grimm
 
R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after a hearing in a child support case in March 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly’s 2nd Chicago trial set to begin with jury selection
Coming on the heels of his sentencing in New York, the trial marks a new low for Kelly, whose popularity had remained undiminished even after he was indicted in 2002. That shifted sharply after the 2019 airing of the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Retiree’s plans to travel alone bug his working wife
While he’s still physically able, he’d like to go to music festivals on his own or with friends, but she considers that selfish.
By Abigail Van Buren
 