A 6-pound largemouth bass earns an incoming freshman a back-to-school Fish of the Week

Cameron Prokop caught the big bass of 6.03 pounds on Aug. 6 at the Lake Jacksonville event of Illinois Coaches Association and Student State Tournament Trail (ICASSTT). Prokop is an incoming freshman for Reel Freedom Anglers Plainfield Fishing Club. He and Sophia Janulis finished eighth out of 44 boats.

“It’s his first high school tournament bass, starting the season off right,” his dad Tim Prokop messaged.

With many schools restarting this week, his catch seems an apt FOTW.

Click here to learn more on ICASSTT.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).