Menu planner: Tomatoes with olive oil make special addition to your meal

Tomatoes with olive oil

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 5 to 6 hours on low, or 3 to 4 hours on high

INGREDIENTS

6 medium ripe tomatoes, cored and halved lengthwise

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

6 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme (or 3/4 teaspoon dried)

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Combine all ingredients in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours (or high 3 to 4 hours) or until tomatoes are tender and slightly shriveled around edges. Let tomatoes cool in oil for at least 15 minutes or up to 4 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Per serving: 186 calories, 1 gram protein, 18 grams fat (85% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 247 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Chicken curry casserole

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

4 cups cooked rice

8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms

2 (10-ounce) packages frozen broccoli florets, thawed and drained

3 to 4 cups cooked diced chicken breast or thigh meat

2 (10 3/4-ounce) cans condensed reduced-sodium reduced-fat cream of mushroom soup

1 cup low-fat mayonnaise

1 cup 1% milk

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon curry powder

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spoon rice into dish; spread evenly. Microwave mushrooms on high 3 minutes; drain. Scatter mushrooms and 3/4 of the broccoli over rice; top broccoli with chicken. In a medium bowl, blend soup, mayonnaise, milk, juice and curry powder until blended and smooth. Pour evenly over casserole. Sprinkle remaining broccoli and almonds over top. Cover; bake 45 minutes or until bubbly. Uncover and bake 15 more minutes; serve warm.

Per serving: 353 calories, 25 grams protein, 9 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 44 grams carbohydrate, 45 milligrams cholesterol, 600 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Pasta with chickpeas, tomatoes and herbs

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

2 cups penne pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added petite diced tomatoes, with liquid

2 teaspoons dried basil

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 (19-ounce) can reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to directions; drain and transfer to a large bowl. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat oil on medium. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add tomatoes, dried basil, oregano and chickpeas; simmer 5 minutes. Add fresh basil; simmer 5 minutes. Pour over hot pasta; toss to mix. Sprinkle cheese over each serving.

Per serving: 394 calories, 16 grams protein, 8 grams fat (19% calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 64 grams carbohydrate, 4 milligrams cholesterol, 284 milligrams sodium, 9 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

Spiral sandwiches

Cover 1 soft cracker bread (15 inches in diameter from a 17-ounce package) with Neufchatel cheese. Layer cheese with sliced turkey, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and fresh spinach, leaving about 4 inches at one side that’s covered with cheese only. Beginning at the side layered with turkey, roll up bread. Trim each end with serrated knife to make even; cut bread roll into 1-inch slices.

Blackened cumin-cayenne tilapia

Heat broiler. Rub some olive oil all over 4 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets. In a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoons cumin, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Arrange fish on broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork. Serve.