Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Rehab of CTA Blue Line should include reopening closed stations

If these stations and entrances are restored, five neighborhoods on the West Side will have an opportunity for residential and commercial growth that they wouldn’t have otherwise.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
CTA Blue Line heading towards Forest Park.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Regarding the op-ed “Fix the Ike,” it is essential that the planning mistakes of the 1950s, when cities were destroyed to accommodate cars, not be repeated in the 2020s. There is no need to demolish portions of Oak Park, Forest Park, Maywood and Hillside to “expand” I-290.

However, rebuilding the CTA Blue Line and extending it to at least 1st Avenue, possibly to Mannheim Road, will move people through this corridor — people who will not need to park cars once they reach the Medical District, the Loop or wherever they’re going. A vibrant city needs people, not parking.

In the 1970s, the CTA closed the Blue Line stations at California, Kostner and Central Avenue, and the Keeler and Lavergne Avenue auxiliary entrances. For a half-century, people in cars plodding by on the Eisenhower have seen these ghost stations as evidence of official disinvestment on the West Side.

The Blue Line will not serve the people who live and work on the West Side as best it can if we don’t have access to it. It’s essential that rehabilitation of the Blue Line include reopening of the closed stations and auxiliary entrances.

If these stations and entrances are restored, five neighborhoods on the West Side will have an opportunity for residential and commercial growth that they will not have without these L stops, and which they have not had for a half-century.

Let’s not funnel more cars through the West Side and west suburbs. Let’s rebuild the Forest Park branch of the Blue Line, and reopen these old L stops and entrances to serve the West Side. As long as we’re spending billions, let’s do it right.

James R. Anderson, Near West Side

A way to solve the worker shortage

Can anyone explain to me why so many people are freaked out about immigration when employers are desperate to fill openings in their businesses? Why not move ahead with temporary work visas and then process those people as possible legal status immigrants once they have a good work history? We are shooting ourselves in the foot.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

Trump can put a stop to threats

Donald Trump can tells his supporters to put a stop to threatening the FBI and Justice Department and the judge who approved the Mar-a-Lago search warrant if he really wanted to. He had the power to stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, but he chose to do nothing.

How many of Trump’s supporters are going to die for his failure to act and tell the Trumpettes to quit it? After all, Trump knew what he did was wrong and in violation of the law — so he can uphold the law or violate the law.

So GOP, quit calling yourself the party of law enforcement and act like it. The spineless congressmen, senators and cowards need to obey the law, especially if Trump can’t. Someone with brains in the GOP needs to put Trump in his place and call him out on it. Trump needs to take ownership of this and put a stop to it before more people are killed.

Gerald Bernson, Tinley Park

Correction

A letter to the editor by Daniel Biss that appeared in Sunday’s Sun-Times should have listed Evanston 9th Ward Councilmember Juan Geracaris as co-author.

The Latest
Director Wolfgang Petersen died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Movies and TV
Wolfgang Petersen, filmmaker behind ‘Das Boot,’ ‘The Perfect Storm,’ dies at 81
His blockbuster Hollywood career also included the films “In the Line of Fire” and “Air Force One.”
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
 
Jerry Starkman, founder of Mustard’s Last Stand in Evanston.
Obituaries
Jerry Starkman, who founded Mustard’s Last Stand hot dog haven near Northwestern’s football stadium, dead at 84
Over 53 years, the family-owned business has served up hot dogs to NU alums including David Schwimmer, Seth Meyers and Charlton Heston, actors William Petersen and Katie Holmes, Cubs pitchers Kerry Wood and Mark Prior, and Wildcats football coach Patrick Fitzgerald.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus, shown hooked up in a charging station at Navy Pier on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Transportation
CTA awarded nearly $29 million in federal grant to buy electric buses, modernize Humboldt Park garage
About $3.4 million of the money will be spent on 10 e-buses. Another $13.2 million will be used to upgrade the Chicago Avenue Garage in Humboldt Park — the first location to be fully upgraded to handle electric buses.
By Manny Ramos
 
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6, 2019. Kelly’s federal trial starts Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File) ORG XMIT: NYET601
Afternoon Edition
R. Kelly jury selection continues, Lady Gaga takes over Wrigley Field and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.
Crime
Woman, man killed in murder-suicide at Ravenswood home, autopsy finds
The man, 44, and woman were found dead about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 