Chicago fishing/Midwest Report: Shoreline salmon/trout, Chicago River ode, lakefront sturgeon, pinks

Hints come of an early start to shoreline fishing for returning Chinook and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, plus the usual options for late summer fishing around Chicago and some unusual reports.

Plus I will add how proud I am of this report. We’re sorta in the doldrums of fishing and right before school resumes, yet the MFR glistens with such things as Jasper Wyatt’s ode to the Chicago River, Quinn Wunar’s account of spotting a sturgeon at 63rd, and Justin Lederer’s account of a Take A Vet Fishing event in Minnesota that draws Chicago area anglers.

Sergio Bertolini emailed the photo at the top and this on Sunday from fishing Saturday by Diversey Harbor:

Hello Dale , am a long time follower of your fishing report . Sending this pick of yesterdays catch . Seem like the shore season is starting early for salmon . I had sightings during the past few days but thought that it was wishful thinking or that I was hallucinating but it seems that they have arrived. Regards Sergio Bertolini

He emailed that it was caught on a glow in the dark Little Cleo.

That is an early start for the shoreline return of salmon.

SHORELINE SALMON/TROUT

A smattering of reports, mostly sightings, around Chicago for the last week or so. That includes the one at the top and this one below. There’s reason for hope for a good fall.

Curt Perfect caught a nice Chinook on Sunday afternoon on a 3/4-ounce green and silver Little Cleo at 31st Street. Provided by Henry’s Sports and Bait

Brian Caunter at Henry’s Sports and Bait said the first sightings and catches of early kings come, including the one above from 31st Street.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Waukegan 8/15 . . . In the harbor Steelhead were taken at night casting . . .

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said they’re seeing some steelhead and occasional king off the pier. “We’re right on the tip of things.” Stick with the classics, KO Wobblers, Little Cleos, Kastmasters, Moonshines, etc.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Indiana, texted:

A few returning kings have shown up outside the ditch early am or evening is best trolling glow moonshine spoons and a j-plug or too. Some steelhead in there also.

Proprietor Phil Schuman at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor, Michigan, said that they did have a few salmon and steelhead over the weekend on the St. Joseph pier when they had an east wind dropped water temperature to 56.

I’ve heard whispers of shoreline salmon around Racine, but can’t get good details, maybe the Wisconsin DNR

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes for the fisherman’s parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Henry’s Sports and Bait in Bridgeport, Park Bait at Montrose Harbor, and the Northerly Island Visitor Center.

Readers suggest SpotHero app downtown. Otherwise, here are some basics: Foster (free street parking or pay lot); Montrose (now a mix of metered and free street parking); Belmont (pay lots on north and south sides); Diversey (pay lot or street parking); DuSable Harbor (pay lot or fisherman’s lot); Northerly Island/Burnham Harbor (meters, pay lot or fisherman’s lot); 31st/Burnham (meter parking between McCormick Place and 31st Street Harbor); Oakwood/39th (meters); 63rd Street/Casino Pier (pay lot); Steelworkers Park (free street parking at east end of 87th); Cal Park (free parking).

ILLINOIS FROG SEASON

Illinois’ bullfrog (only) season is June 15 to Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limits eight, possession limit 16.

AREA LAKES

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a largemouth bass from local waters. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap if this past weeks fishing. Area lakes-Bass have been very good during evening hours. The best baits have been a senko worked along the wind blown weed edges or texas rigged power bait worms worked along transition points. Top water baits can be productive the last half hour of light. . . . Here is the nature pic of the week. A Cooper’s hawk surveying the landscape. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

A Cooper’s hawk surveying the scene. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo below and below:

Hi Dale It was back to school yesterday and it started with a full on sprint off the bus and big hug from a student as he screamed me A!!. Then two of my fishing squad members asking when we going fishing? To cap it off I saw a largemouth bass on the calendar and Woodale grove trip planned already. Not a bad first day. Then it was home to island lake where the water is slowly clearing from the heavy algae bloom . More anglers out trying for bass with limited success. A little more clearing of the water should help. I’ve been enjoying the bluegill fishing and got some nice ones on the worms labeled red trout worms. Best time has been 5 - 7pm. Looking forward to a gill fry soon as the water clarity improves. On the music front The conscious rockers finished the summer shows in Racine Wisconsin with a great set on Saturday at the beach side oasis. The owners were thrilled and want us back a couple times next year.I have been contacted out of the blue by John Koziol to help back him on his top Gun Theme performance when he opens the hits 56 festival on friday. Quite humbling to be contacted by a guy of his talent. And I’m quite excited to be closing the same festival on Sunday with my boys from midnite Mile. Always a great time playing the psychedelic acid blues rock. Should be a great year and weekend. Tight lines and good health!! Rob

His music reports just makes my very busy Tuesdays better when pulling together the Midwest Fishing Resort.

Rob Abouchar, properly attired, with a bluegill. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, . . . My only lake/pond outing was to a park district lake late on Sunday afternoon when it had clouded up and temps had fallen into the 60s.Bluegills were feeding aggressively with most casts resulting in a hooked fish.Many were of respectable size. Pete

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

BoRabb Williams messaged:

Dale Bowman .... they’re still hitting at Braidwood.... nice Blue Catfish and Bass

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on hybrid catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Kyle Tepper at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said white and yellow bass going on Channel, Marie or Fox, relatively shallow; for bass, try weed edges or docks; catfish are good in 4-10 feet on chicken liver or crawlers; walleye picking up, some deep, others doing well flipping docks with jig and crawler, best Marie, Channel, Catherine and Fox; for muskie, burn bucktails early and late or try big rubber middays.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: The Stratton Lock and Dam has normal daily operating hours of 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30.

CHICAGO RIVER

Brian Caunter at Henry’s Sports and Bait said largemouth are good on the South Branch and downtown on the Riverwalk.

Jasper Wyatt with his PB largemouth bass from the Chicago River. Provided

Jasper Wyatt messaged the photo above and this:

Been a Chicagoan for 35+ years and for as long as I can remember, the Chicago river was never known to be a prolific body of water to carry decent sized bass. I know of recent past, there has been many improvements to water quality to promote better wildlife including fishing. I even witnessed a couple great blue heron posted on the river banks which I’ve never seen before in the past. The product of that resulted in catching my personal best largemouth bass at 18.5 weighing in at 3.10 lbs. Caught at the North Shore Channel of the Chicago River near the River Park Dam. Let’s continue to do our part and keep our watereays clean to allow tanks like this to flourish and grow!

The truth.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, LaSalle and Heidecke are open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 8/15/22 through 8/22/22 Fishing with the full moon has been a bit tough for the game fish. I’ve been catching some however the bite has slowed from the last few weeks. Bluegills continue to be the best bite on the lake, if you can’t catch your limit you should hang up the pole. Largemouth bass are still on the deep weedline in 15-20 ft of water or in the slop in 3-4 ft of water. The deep fish are biting on drop shot nightcrawlers or drop shot plastic worms, green pumpkin is the best color. Good locations are by the yacht Club or by Willow Point. The big schools of fish are not around anymore, so you need to move around a lot to catch your fish. Bluegills are pretty much all over. Most of the fishermen are catching them in 18-20 ft of water. You can catch them on wax worms or leaf worms. I prefer straight lining them beneath the boat with leaf worms or Hali jigs tiped with wax worms. The best location is by the gray condo point or by Lake Lawn Lodge. Walleye fishing has been very slow this week. Most of the fish are coming on large leeches fished on a lindy rig in 15-20 ft of water. Look for the fish by Browns Channel or by the Village Supper Club point. Very few legal fish are being caught. Northern Pike have not been cooperating much at all. I have fished them 5 or 6 times in the last week with only one or two to show for my effort. I would wait until the weather becomes more stable to try for them. I have no idea why the fishing has been so tough for the Northern. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 608-883-2050

DOWNSTATE

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Open through Sept. 5. Closed Mondays, except for Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day. Check regulations at http://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

POWERTON: Summer hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Hours are sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are required. They are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Vince Oppedisano emailed:

Hi Dale, Fished the Fox River a lot again the past week for smallies. Bank fishing & wading different sections in Kane County. Didn’t hook into any real big fish this week…a couple slower outings the past few days, fish seemed pretty inactive for a day or two after the temps dropped some recently. Water clarity varied by location from murky to fairly clear. Levels are still low, key was finding deeper pockets near current or structure. Still was able to get pretty good quantity by putting in the time & covering water. - Vince

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, A few interesting outings this past week.I fished a Fox trib from source to sea, from far upstream down almost to where it enters the Fox.Upstream was like bath water: too warm for any smallmouths.Farther downstream, below where springs add cool water, the fish were present and much more active.They were, however, holding tight to any available cover.All fish came from under downed trees, undercut banks or broken surface water.As far as the Fox itself, levels were normal for this time of year and clarity was exceptional-I could see bottom in thigh-deep water.The focus of the outing was casting practice with a Spey rod (salmon fishing could take place as soon as next month, although October is more likely),but some smallmouths were caught from surprisingly fast water.The only fish that came from frog water were bluegills. . . . Pete

I like that cross-pollination of fishing the Fox with prepping for fall salmon on the lakefront.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – 8/14/2022 Mike Norris Big Green Lake – With cooler weather in our area this past week the smallmouth bass bite has continued to be very good.Anglers are catching smallmouth bass up to three and a half pounds in eight to ten feet of water using ned rigs and drop shot rigs.You can find bigger smallmouths along the outside edge of the weeds in thirteen to seventeen feet of water.Try tubes and crayfish imitating lures. The bluegill bite remains excellent.I found a school of large bluegills in twenty-nine feet of water last week that measured between eight and ten inches.Small jigs suspended beneath a float or drop shot rigs with half a redworm works well for the bluegills.White bass are active and biting in the twenty-five to forty-foot zone and lake trout anglers are doing well trolling Sutton spoons anywhere between eighty and one hundred and twenty feet deep.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Mike Joho with a good smallmouth bass from Green Bay. Provided

Mike Joho emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, my wife & I moved to GreenBay 1month ago. We are right on the bay just north of UWGB. We have been catching white bass, catfish & drum from shore. Yesterday I got a perch & this 19, almost 4# smallmouth on a power bait grub. I will continue to read your columns & hope you are well. Praise God, MikeJoho (formerly from Joliet)

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay emailed this:

Good morning fellas Here is a quick fishing report Perch fishing has been very good in the county.Downtown Sturgeon Bay along with the bays of Sawyer Harbor, Little Sturgeon and Riley’s Bay.Also catching some nice fish around the Chaudoirs dock area in that deeper mud.Crawlers, worms and fathead minnows the ticket there Pike fishing has been very good on the mid-depth to deeper weed edges in Sturgeon Bay down to Little Sturgeon.Trolling with crank baits and spoons along with casting with suspending jerk baits, spinner baits, spoons and large plastics The Salmon fishing out on the big lake has been very good in recent weeks.100 to 200 feet of water fishing the top 75 feet of the water column.A mix of flies and spoons the ticket there Bass fishing also excellent in the county.Good reports coming in from the Little Sturgeon area all the way up to Washington Island.Obviously some areas on certain days will be better than others, but overall very good fishing to be had.Shorty tubes, ned rigs, spy baits, wacky worms and drop shot plastics are all great options this time of year And the Walleye bite has been super especially to the south around Bayshore park.There have been some good days around Henderson’s point, Larsen’s Reef along with some of the northern Door County structure like Monument shoals, but it is still a little inconsistent at this time.Trolling cranks and crawlers along with rip-jigging with Shiver minnows, rippin raps and spoons Thanks; Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle 1309 Green Bay Rd Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Ph: 920-746-9916

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Bob Johnson showing the bounty of Heidecke Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this;

Hi Dale - Summer action on Heidecke Lake. I made it out Saturday morning very early and had a very good day. Multi species (5) with majority of fish eating finesse baits on wind blown rip rap. The largemouth, my personal best from Heidecke 4 lbs, fell for a jig and trailer. It really makes a difference fishing wind blown rip rap but can be tricky managing boat control. A few smallmouth hit a Rapala crainkbait but most bites on finesse style lures worked slowly on boulders 2 to 7’. Lake is in good shape and should continue into fall. Catch and release.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a smallmouth bass from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap if this past weeks fishing. . . . Heidecke Lake-Water temps are 75 with about six inches of clarity. Smallmouth have been very good on a variety of baits. Work top water baits at first light and transition to swim baits and jigs along the riprap and drop offs. . . . TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

KANKAKEE RIVER

George Peters with a rare 20-inch smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

George Peters emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, caught and released a true 20 smallmouth this week on a jig with a crawdad trailer. This is a rare fish on the kkk. It is # 10 for me in 40 years on the river. My largest ever was 20 3/4. In the words of the late Ed Mulady Kankakee legend, I have never seen a true 5 pound smallmouth from the river. Neither have I. G. Peters.

Any mention of the late Hall-of-Famer Ed Mullady makes my day better.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Scott DeCore celebrates the hardware won by his Hawg Gone fishing team Saturday at the Salmon Unlimited Open Fishing Tournament out of Winthrop Harbor. Provided

Jose Guiterriez messaged the photo above and this about his boss Scott DeCore capping a very good fishing season his Hawg Gone fishing team, which won the Salmon Unlimited Open Fishing Tournament Saturday out of Winthrop Harbor to win the Southwest Challenge Series for 2022. They also had the big lake trout of the day of 20.3 pounds.

Quinn Wunar tweeted Monday morning:

Hey Dale, I’m fishing for Steelhead at 63rd and my buddy and I just saw a 4-4.5 ft long Sturgeon swim slowly over the rocks, right up by the pier. Looked like a shark. We both have 9ft rods for reference. I know it’s not the biggest sturgeon in the lake but it’s the biggest fish I’ve ever seen in Chicago. It’s absolutely crazy what you’ll see out here. Even if we don’t catch anything, it made the morning.

That is one of the joys of fishing the lakefront.

Brian Caunter at Henry’s Sports and Bait said pike remain active around the harbors; first sightings and catches of early kings come, including one about 9 pounds on a 3/4-ounce green and silver Little Cleo around 31st.

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said out of North Point, there’s big coho, rainbows, lake trout, occasional king and some pink salmon; fish the Hill for kings but the majority of the mixed bag are in 150-250 feet straight out. Out of Chicago, good fishing for mainly lake trout in 130-140 feet with the occasional coho, Chinook or steelhead.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said they’re seeing some steelhead and occasional king off the pier. “We’re right on the tip of things.” Stick with the classics, KO Wobblers, Little Cleos, Kastmasters, Moonshines, etc. He also noted it’s been “a nice class of fish, big fish all around, should be an exciting fall.” He said boaters continue to catch good numbers of pink salmon.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Waukegan 8/15 Fishing overall was excellent. Limit catches of big lake trout up to and over 20 pounds in 90 to 130 feet every trip using Jimmy Fly Mo rigs in green and Blue/green patterns. Lots of big coho were taken with coho over 10 pounds caught. There are also lots of small kings and coho in 60 to 80 feet and deeper in the top 60 feet. Spoons with green/silver/black patterns like Warrior Seasick Wobbler, Spoiler and Two Face on downriggers and copper lines. Mature Kings were not there in numbers yet. In the harbor Steelhead were taken at night casting and a few shore guys said that there were smallmouth caught using Ned rigs and wacky worms in the rocks. Capt. Scott Wolfe schooloffishcharters.com 630-341-0550

LaSALLE LAKE

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Mladenik of bigsmallmouthbass.com emailed:

August Fishing Report Smallmouth action remains good on the Menominee River.The topwater bite Read Report I still have some open August Dates Get Ready For Topwater Smallmouth

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Looks like some mild, yet stable weather will prevail over the next week, allowing anglers who have set up patterns to continue to work them. Largemouth Bass:Very Good-Good – Mid mornings through late afternoons find Largemouth in and along heavy weeds.Use jig/creature, Wacky Worms, and 6 worms rigged Carolina style.Towards dusk take to the top-water using Whopper Ploppers, Jitter Bugs and Spooks towards the inside weed edges.Warmer mornings (60+ air temps) have been good for some inside weed line action on same.Try frogs and spiders on flat water. Smallmouth Bass:Very Good-Good – Off shore rock/gravel humps and deep weed edges leading to sandgrass best.Ned jigs with TRD’s and craws best!Drop-shotting and Wacky Worms not far behind.Work varying depths, finding fish in pods working in 20-24’, then also up in 12’ cabbage 75 yds away.Early morning cruisers on inside weed edge on Husky Jerks and X-Raps. Bluegill:Very Good-Good – Not much of a change, plenty of suspending Gills outside weed edges on small leeches, worms and tiny plastic or hair jigs.Usually, get a flying ant hatch in late August, good time for you dry fly enthusiasts. Crappie:Good – Weed tops of 8-12’ using small spinners, beetle spins or twitching 1/32 oz jigs.On lakes/Flowages lacking weeds work wood/cribs in 10-14’ using small minnows on slip-floats. Musky:Good – Some reports of anglers catching Musky on small live suckers on bladed rigs.With surface temps averaging 70 degrees, suckers will stay alive a bit longer, but not like fall.Bucktails and gliders with tails still best. Yellow Perch:Good-Fair – Fish in cabbage pockets using ½ crawlers, medium leeches.Drifting crawler harnesses over 14-18’ sandgrass also producing. Walleye:Good-Fair – Action best early and late in days.Crawlers along deep weed edges of 12-16’ or out over rocks in 18-26’.Night action on rocks using crawlers under lighted slip-floats. Northern Pike:Good-Fair – Picking up some better action using chubs or suckers on jigs with wire guards.Spinnerbaits and weedless spoons worked at weed top level on overcast or windy days. Other than talk of low levels on Flowages, things seem pretty stable in our area.Fishing overall a little better later in morning as air and water temps get closer together. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Young man with some nice fish Saturday morning, fishing outside Burns Ditch in 45 feet of water. Provided by Capt. Rich Sleziak

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Over the weekend fishing offshore in 90ft of water and beyond was tough for most. A few returning kings have shown up outside the ditch early am or evening is best trolling glow moonshine spoons and a j-plug or too. Some steelhead in there also. Some perch being had for those working the black ditch area just west of Michigan city in 20 to 30ft of water. With the kids back in school or starting in the next day or two it’s been on the quiet side.

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hi, Dale! I hope you’re enjoying the nice temperatures as much as we are! Here’s what’s been going on in the fishing world: Fishing has remained pretty steady with some very nice Kings being caught a lot of 25-30 pound fish are being weighed in. Spin Doctors & flies & glow Magnum spoons have been the baits of choice. Best depths have been 70-105 FOW. Perch fishing finally has picked back up with some really nice fish in 40-47 FOW. Walleye fishing has slowed some due to low rivers & no current. Catfish are doing great; cut bait, mealworms, & stinkbait are all performing well.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

Aidan Sawyer at Boondocks said largemouth bass are good by the dam on squarebills, others catching them on plastics or crawlers; chicken liver for hybrids (topwaters working evenings east bay or off dam); catfish good by the dam and campground shoreline on chicken liver; good panfish by the trees; crappie on the cribs but slowed; small walleye on rock ledges or the road bed on crawlers or minnows, or troll Shad Raps.

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Bait shop is open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; restaurant, 11-8 daily.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Proprietor Phil Schuman at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said salmon and lake trout are being caught 120-150 feet; did have a few salmon and steelhead over the weekend on the pier when they had an east wind dropped water temperature to 56; some perch in 52 feet, some perch by South Haven, too; lots of catfish in the St. Joseph River.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

VERMILION RIVER

The smallmouth bass are biting on the Vermilion River. Provided by Rod Thorson

WLPO talk show host Rod Thorson tweeted the photo above and this:

⁦@BowmanOutside⁩ smallies are biting!

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: