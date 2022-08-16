The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Transportation News Chicago

CTA awarded nearly $29 million in federal grant to buy electric buses, modernize Humboldt Park garage

About $3.4 million of the money will be spent on 10 e-buses. Another $13.2 million will be used to upgrade the Chicago Avenue Garage in Humboldt Park — the first location to be fully upgraded to handle electric buses.

By  Manny Ramos
   
SHARE CTA awarded nearly $29 million in federal grant to buy electric buses, modernize Humboldt Park garage
A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus, shown hooked up in a charging station at Navy Pier on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus, shown hooked up in a charging station at Navy Pier on Tuesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Transit agencies across the state got another push on the road toward all-electric bus fleets on Tuesday, with the announcement of another round of hefty grants made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Chicago Transit Authority received the largest grant in the state, nearly $29 million, which will help the CTA buy electric buses and modernize its electrical, communications and safety systems at bus garages. It’s all part of the CTA’s efforts to have an all-electric bus fleet by 2040.

A zero-emission fleet will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, advance environmental justice and create jobs — and could reduce CO2 emissions by more than 8,270 tons, according to the transit agency.

“It’s vital that the CTA system be sustainable, affordable, and efficient for both our residents and our environment,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot was quoted as saying in the news release announcing the grants. “With this grant funding, not only are we taking steps to protect our environment, but we are leading the way for other municipalities.”

Some of the grant funds, about $3.4 million, will be used to buy 10 e-buses; $13.2 million will go toward upgrading the Chicago Avenue Garage in Humboldt Park — selected as the first location to be fully modernized to service and charge the electric buses.

That garage serves an area whose population is 93% minority; 86% of residents also are considered low-income, according to a spokesperson with the CTA. Prioritizing this garage to support CTA’s bus electrification effort will help bring environmental benefits to areas where air quality is often worse.

An additional $1.1 million will be used for workforce development to train staff on maintaining and operating its electric fleet.

“These funds, which were not originally anticipated as part of our ‘Charging Forward’ plan, will allow us to accelerate the expansion of our all-electric bus fleet, further highlighting the CTA’s commitment to deploying the cleanest and most energy efficient U.S.-made transit buses,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. was quoted as saying in the news release.

One of the 20-plus electric e-buses in the CTA fleet is shown charging at Navy Pier.

The 20-plus electric e-buses in the CTA fleet for now all operate on route No. 66, which runs along Chicago Avenue from Austin Boulevard, at the western edge of the city, all the way to Navy Pier.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

For now, the CTA has more than 20 e-buses in its fleet. All operate on route No. 66, which runs along Chicago Avenue from Austin Boulevard at the western edge of the city, all the way to Navy Pier.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration said the grants distributed Tuesday totaled $1.66 billion. The money went to transit agencies, territories and states nationwide to invest in 150 bus fleets and facilities. This year’s funding is expected to nearly double the number of no-emission buses on American roads.

While CTA’s grant is good news to many, it still falls significantly short of what some other large transit agencies received.

The Massachusetts Bay Authority, serving greater Boston, for example, received $116 million. Transit agencies in New York City ($116 million) and Los Angeles County ($104 million) also received far more for new e-buses and charging equipment.

Other Illinois transit agencies also received millions under this federal grant.

Other areas of the state getting grants to their public transit systems included Decatur ($16.8 million), Bloomington-Normal (over $13 million), Rockford ($6.3 million) and Springfield ($5.9 million).

The funding will help each transit agency either purchase diesel-hybrid buses or electric buses and build out e-bus charging facilities.

A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus hooked up to a charging station at Navy Pier.

A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus hooked up to a charging station at Navy Pier.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Wolfgang Petersen, filmmaker behind ‘Das Boot,’ ‘The Perfect Storm,’ dies at 81
Jerry Starkman, who founded Mustard’s Last Stand hot dog haven near Northwestern’s football stadium, dead at 84
Woman, man killed in murder-suicide at Ravenswood home, autopsy finds
Boy, 13, seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
Man, 76, charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at Montrose Harbor
Retired cop was shot 4 times during shootout with carjackers in Lawndale, 17-year-old charged with attempted murder
The Latest
CTA Blue Line heading towards Forest Park.
Letters to the Editor
Rehab of CTA Blue Line should include reopening closed stations
If these stations and entrances are restored, five neighborhoods on the West Side will have an opportunity for residential and commercial growth that they wouldn’t have otherwise.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Director Wolfgang Petersen died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Movies and TV
Wolfgang Petersen, filmmaker behind ‘Das Boot,’ ‘The Perfect Storm,’ dies at 81
His blockbuster Hollywood career also included the films “In the Line of Fire” and “Air Force One.”
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
 
Jerry Starkman, founder of Mustard’s Last Stand in Evanston.
Obituaries
Jerry Starkman, who founded Mustard’s Last Stand hot dog haven near Northwestern’s football stadium, dead at 84
Over 53 years, the family-owned business has served up hot dogs to NU alums including David Schwimmer, Seth Meyers and Charlton Heston, actors William Petersen and Katie Holmes, Cubs pitchers Kerry Wood and Mark Prior, and Wildcats football coach Patrick Fitzgerald.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6, 2019. Kelly’s federal trial starts Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File) ORG XMIT: NYET601
Afternoon Edition
R. Kelly jury selection continues, Lady Gaga takes over Wrigley Field and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.
Crime
Woman, man killed in murder-suicide at Ravenswood home, autopsy finds
The man, 44, and woman were found dead about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 