The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Pedestrian struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View

A 52-year-old man was critically injured after a car struck him in a left northbound lane in the 3500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Tuesday night.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Pedestrian struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.

A 52-year-old man was critically injured after a car struck him in a left northbound lane in the 3500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night.

Sun-Times file photo

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View.

About 8 p.m., a 52-year-old man was walking in the left northbound lane in the 3500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he tried to run across the road and was struck by a vehicle at a high rate of speed, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

Next Up In News
Jerry Starkman, who founded Mustard’s Last Stand hot dog haven near Northwestern’s football stadium, dead at 84
Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park
Chicago police investigating racist, homophobic posts by someone claiming to be a cop. ‘I hope the department knows I am posting here’
Islamic Society of North America’s annual convention returns in person
Jury of 8 women, 4 men selected to decide R. Kelly’s fate in latest Chicago trial
New program aims to provide seniors with home-based alternative to nursing facility care
The Latest
Cubs lefty Justin Steele didn’t allow an earned run against the Nationals on Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele takes next step in development vs. Nationals
Steele said he hopes to feel comfortable with a “bona fide” third pitch by next season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Liam Hendriks converts his 18th straight save opportunity.
White Sox
White Sox come back for another win against Astros
Gavin Sheets’ two-run pinch double and Yoan Moncada’s second straight go-ahead single propelled the Sox to their fifth straight victory.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jerry Starkman, founder of Mustard’s Last Stand in Evanston.
Obituaries
Jerry Starkman, who founded Mustard’s Last Stand hot dog haven near Northwestern’s football stadium, dead at 84
Over 53 years, the family-owned business has served up hot dogs to NU alums including David Schwimmer, Seth Meyers, Charlton Heston; actors William Petersen and Katie Holmes; Cubs pitchers Kerry Wood and Mark Prior; and Wildcats football coach Patrick Fitzgerald.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Festival-goers walk along Riot Fest grounds on day 4 of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Sept. 19, 2021.
Editorials
Calls to quell Riot Fest should lead to compromise about Douglass Park
The park district should have a sit-down with the community about the frequency and size of music events and reach an arrangement that benefits residents.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cook County health officials reported the first probable case of monkeypox June 25, 2022 in suburban Forest Park.
Crime
Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park
The man, 32, was shot in the back about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 