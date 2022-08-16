Pedestrian struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View
A 52-year-old man was critically injured after a car struck him in a left northbound lane in the 3500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Tuesday night.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View.
About 8 p.m., a 52-year-old man was walking in the left northbound lane in the 3500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he tried to run across the road and was struck by a vehicle at a high rate of speed, Chicago police and fire officials said.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
