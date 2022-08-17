Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
The man, 43, was with a group of people near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when he slipped and fell into the water early Wednesday.
A man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Wednesday.
He was with a group of people near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when he slipped and fell into the water about 5 a.m., Chicago police and fire officials said.
The man, 43, did not resurface and firefighters pulled him out shortly after they arrived, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.
No other details were available.
At least 33 other people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far this year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, which tracks drownings.
