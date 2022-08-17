Man in critical condition after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
The man, 43, was with a group of people near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when he slipped and fell into the water early Wednesday.
A man was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Wednesday.
The man, 43, was with a group of people near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when he slipped and fell into the water about 5 a.m., Chicago police and fire officials said.
He did not resurface and firefighters pulled him out shortly after they arrived, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
No other details were available.
Jerry Starkman, who founded Mustard’s Last Stand hot dog haven near Northwestern’s football stadium, dead at 84
The Latest
The car was later found in the West Woodlawn neighborhood about 11 miles away and it was not known if the carjacker was hit, according to Chicago police.
The man, 57, was attacked about 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road, Chicago police said.
She’s usually not a heavy drinker, but when offered a sample of single malt scotch or Kentucky bourbon, she gulps it like wine and starts acting intoxicated.
Now that the jury has been selected, opening statements will start in R. Kelly’s second Chicago trial