Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Man in critical condition after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor

The man, 43, was with a group of people near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when he slipped and fell into the water early Wednesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Man in critical condition after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Wednesday.

The man, 43, was with a group of people near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when he slipped and fell into the water about 5 a.m., Chicago police and fire officials said.

He did not resurface and firefighters pulled him out shortly after they arrived, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details were available.

