Man in critical condition after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor

A man was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Wednesday.

The man, 43, was with a group of people near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when he slipped and fell into the water about 5 a.m., Chicago police and fire officials said.

He did not resurface and firefighters pulled him out shortly after they arrived, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details were available.

