Wednesday, August 17, 2022
One seriously injured and another missing after falling into Lake Michigan on Wednesday

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to reports of people falling overboard near the Jardine Water filtration plant, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file photo

One person was found in critical condition and another remains missing after falling into Lake Michigan Wednesday evening, Chicago police said.

About 6:50 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard responded to reports of people falling overboard near the Jardine Water filtration plant, police said.

One individual, whose identity is unknown, was found unresponsive and taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital in critical condition, police said.

Police are still searching for a second person.

No further information is available at this time.

