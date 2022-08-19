Horoscope for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or big decisions from 6 to 7:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

TGIF! You’re keen to talk to others. You want to get right down to the nitty-gritty and have a meaningful exchange of ideas, feelings and emotions. You want the skinny! Female relatives might play an important role.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be interested in shopping today because you’re focused on your possessions. Perhaps you want to repair or take care of something? Or you might be pleased with a purchase? Invite someone over because this is the perfect day to entertain at home and show something off to someone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is in your sign, which occurs for 2 1/2 days every month and when it does, it makes you feel more emotional than usual. However, it also boosts your good luck! Enjoy interactions with neighbors, siblings and relatives. Take a short trip. Talk to someone interesting.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s Friday, and it’s a friendly day; nevertheless, you might choose to hide at home or play it low-key because that’s what you prefer. Your choice might be to kick back and relax with a favorite pastime. Nevertheless, physical interaction with groups will appeal.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is another great day to schmooze! Enjoy warm friendships, especially with female acquaintances. With Mars high in your chart, you feel ambitious. Perhaps a discussion with a friend will put a new spin on something for you and encourage you to change future goals?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People are friendly today, which is why you will enjoy a long lunch or Happy Hour with the gang. Because your ruler Mercury is in your sign, you are keen to talk and share your ideas with others, especially about politics and controversial subjects. Note: People notice you today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Get out of your velvet rut and do something different! Travel if you can. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Schmooze with interesting people because this is a great day to learn new things and share exciting ideas. You will admire artistic, talented people.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is another day when you look great in the eyes of others. (You can use this to your advantage if you need a favor, or you need to make your pitch to the boss.) Meanwhile, enjoy the company of younger people. Romance with an authority figure might begin!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re keen to travel for pleasure, which will be an excellent choice if you can swing this. A flirtation with someone who is “different” will be exciting. Meanwhile, you’re also prepared to work hard today. If necessary, you will accommodate or help someone else.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is great day to enjoy sports events and any kind of competitive entertainment. You might also help someone out or work on behalf of someone who needs your assistance. (This could be an instant karma situation where gifts and goodies come your way.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy schmoozing with partners, close friends as well as members of the general public because this is a friendly day and people are eager to socialize. It’s also a flirtatious day, which is why romance might sizzle. Do accept invitations to party because you will enjoy the company of others!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Many people are out there enjoying long lunches, dates, sports events and entertaining occasions. You might be one of them. However, you might also choose to cocoon at home and relax with good food and drink. It’s your call.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Matthew Perry (1969) shares your birthday. You are imaginative, creative, warm and friendly. You have big ideas and strong opinions, which you know how to promote because you’re persuasive and inspirational. This is a year of service for you where you might put the interests of family first. This means you have to take care of yourself. Perhaps a makeover?

