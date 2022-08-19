The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s can’t miss photos

Bears football is back, Chicagoans enjoy the dog days of summer and the Blue Angels ready for the Air and Water Show in our best unseen photos from the last week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The interior of the Blue Angels C130J cargo plane nicknamed “Fat Albert” at Gary International Airport in Gary, Indiana, less than a week before the Chicago Air and Water Show, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

The interior of the Blue Angels C130J cargo plane nicknamed "Fat Albert" at Gary International Airport in Gary, Indiana, less than a week before the Chicago Air and Water Show, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Lakeesha Harris, co-executive director of Lift Louisiana and lead organizer of The Back August Freedom Rides, stands at Union Station ahead of the arrival of reproductive rights organizers from Mississippi and Tennessee, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Lakeesha Harris, co-executive director of Lift Louisiana and lead organizer of The Back August Freedom Rides, stands at Union Station ahead of the arrival of reproductive rights organizers from Mississippi and Tennessee, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Organizers from Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee traveled via train from their states to Chicago to bring attention to people who will be traveling from states in the South where abortion is illegal to seek abortions in a post Roe v. Wade world as well as gender affirming care.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near West 73rd Street and South Union Avenue in Englewood, Wednesday night, Aug. 17, 2022.

Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near West 73rd Street and South Union Avenue in Englewood, Wednesday night, Aug. 17, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Less than a week before her 103rd birthday, Sister Jean Dolores Bertha Schmidt, the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary — better known as Sister Jean — reflects on life, love and basketball during a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times at Loyola University on the North Side, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2022.

Less than a week before her 103rd birthday, Sister Jean Dolores Bertha Schmidt, the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary — better known as Sister Jean — reflects on life, love and basketball during a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times at Loyola University on the North Side, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Nehemiah Miller, 8, does a back handspring during dance off at a Chicago Public Schools back to school event at Christian Fenger Academy High School in Roseland on the Far South Side, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Nehemiah Miller, 8, does a back handspring during dance off at a Chicago Public Schools back to school event at Christian Fenger Academy High School in Roseland on the Far South Side, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Carmela Richardson, left, mother of Myron Richardson, receives a hug from a Chicago Police Department supporter during a vigil on the Far South Side on what would have been her son’s 21st birthday, Friday evening, August 12, 2022. Myron Richardson was 19 years old when his body was found shot in the head in the trunk of a burning car in July 2021 not far from the family’s home on the Far South Side.

Carmela Richardson, left, mother of Myron Richardson, receives a hug from a Chicago Police Department supporter during a vigil on the Far South Side on what would have been her son's 21st birthday, Friday evening, August 12, 2022. Myron Richardson was 19 years old when his body was found shot in the head in the trunk of a burning car in July 2021 not far from the family's home on the Far South Side.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Rob Heitz, 41, who was paralyzed after diving head first into shallow water in Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisc. in 2003, swims in Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Heitz is training to swim a mile to two miles in San Francsico Bay on August 19. Heitz, who describes himself as a “high functioning quadriplegic,” had an incomplete spinal cord injury in 2003 and still feels weakness and tingling on the left side of his body.

Rob Heitz, 41, who was paralyzed after diving head first into shallow water in Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisc. in 2003, swims in Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Heitz is training to swim a mile to two miles in San Francsico Bay on August 19. Heitz, who describes himself as a "high functioning quadriplegic," had an incomplete spinal cord injury in 2003 and still feels weakness and tingling on the left side of his body.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Blue Angels fly over downtown Chicago ahead of the Chicago Air and Water Show, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

The Blue Angels fly over downtown Chicago ahead of the Chicago Air and Water Show, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ajay Mohammed, 41, of Mukwonago, Wisconsin, a U.S. Navy veteran who is legally blind, competes in the biathlon in the 2022 Valor Games Midwest at McKinley Park on the Southwest Side, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Ajay Mohammed, 41, of Mukwonago, Wisconsin, a U.S. Navy veteran who is legally blind, competes in the biathlon in the 2022 Valor Games Midwest at McKinley Park on the Southwest Side, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Roman Villarreal stands next to his work at the Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art in Noble Square, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Roman Villarreal stands next to his work at the Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art in Noble Square, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

An attendee gets a sample coloring of lip stick at the Black Women’s Expo at McCormick Place, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

An attendee gets a sample coloring of lip stick at the Black Women's Expo at McCormick Place, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Members of Geek Squad dance while marching down South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood during the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Parade, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Members of Geek Squad dance while marching down South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood during the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Parade, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who remains in a contract dispute with the team, sits on the bench as the Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason opener at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who remains in a contract dispute with the team, sits on the bench as the Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason opener at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

People cheer for Jordan Body during Chicago CRED’s graduation ceremony outside the South Shore Cultural Center in the South Shore neighborhood, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. After taking part in Chicago CRED’s violence prevention programs, 58 graduates “recovering from trauma and gun violence” were presented with their high school diplomas, according to the organization’s press release.

People cheer for Jordan Body during Chicago CRED's graduation ceremony outside the South Shore Cultural Center in the South Shore neighborhood, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. After taking part in Chicago CRED's violence prevention programs, 58 graduates "recovering from trauma and gun violence" were presented with their high school diplomas, according to the organization's press release.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

