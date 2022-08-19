Picture Chicago: This week’s can’t miss photos

Lakeesha Harris, co-executive director of Lift Louisiana and lead organizer of The Back August Freedom Rides, stands at Union Station ahead of the arrival of reproductive rights organizers from Mississippi and Tennessee, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Organizers from Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee traveled via train from their states to Chicago to bring attention to people who will be traveling from states in the South where abortion is illegal to seek abortions in a post Roe v. Wade world as well as gender affirming care.