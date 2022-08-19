Picture Chicago: This week’s can’t miss photos
Bears football is back, Chicagoans enjoy the dog days of summer and the Blue Angels ready for the Air and Water Show in our best unseen photos from the last week.
The Latest
A four-star prospect and a pair of teammates are among the area’s top running backs.
Pharma funds Illinois pols, ‘Sister Jean’ turns 103, Honest Chicagoans talk Air and Water Show and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Danny Golden was released a month after the Beverly shooting that left him paralyzed. He was greeted by cheers from dozens of supporters and loved ones.
Veteran shortstop shores up need in middle of infield.
19 years after accident left him a quadriplegic, Chicagoan completes swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco shore
Rob Heitz’s swim took about 65 minutes Friday.