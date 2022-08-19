3 hurt in Homan Square shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side, officials said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

A 33-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

Two men, 54 and 34, were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not released information on the shooting.

