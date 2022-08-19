3 hurt in Homan Square shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side, officials said.
The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago fire officials.
A 33-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.
Two men, 54 and 34, were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, fire officials said.
Chicago police have not released information on the shooting.
Turning 103, ‘Sister Jean’ is getting ready for another year at Loyola — dispensing advice about love, life and perfecting the free throw
Columbus statues should not return to Grant Park and Little Italy, mayor’s monument commission recommends
The Latest
In Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round series, Dolson hurt the Sky the way she used to help them win. She finished with 13 points and went 3-for-4 from behind the arc.
Facing elimination in Game 2 of the first round is not what the Sky’s championship core re-signed for, but it’s where they’re at
The Sky are the No. 2 seed and have the deepest roster in the league. They shouldn’t be in this situation, given the sacrifices and upgrades they made last offseason. Yet here they are, a game away from it all ending.
Danny Golden was released a month after the Beverly shooting that left him paralyzed. He was greeted by cheers from dozens of supporters and loved ones.
“It’s all about winning,” Andrus said before his first game in a White Sox uniform Friday at Cleveland
The location becomes the seventh in the Chicago area to align with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union.