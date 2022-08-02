Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Pink salmon, smallmouth, bluegill, catfish, kings, crappie, pike

The usual array of options for summer fishing around Chicago again highlight this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

An interesting note on pink salmon out of North Point in the lakefront report.

Also, for some reason, a bunch of reports from the Kankakee River this week.

Alex Koepke emailed the photo at the top and this:

I was on the phone with my buddy taking blind casts with a Ned rig near south Elgin dam on The Fox. I felt a bite and set the hook. Next thing you know a massive smallmouth jumped from the water and slammed down. I said to my buddy dude I gotta go, this things big. I set my phone on the ground along with the rest of my belongings from my pockets. I hopped down the short wall and into the water ( I find it much easier to fight the fish while in the water). She immediately made a huge run down stream. I thought she was going to spool me. After a few minutes of letting her play herself out and reeling at the right time, I was cradling none other than a true fox gem. A 20in smallmouth. Absolutely beautiful patterns. A near perfect fish. It weighed about 4lbs. Easily one of the most intense battle with a fish I’ve ever had. This is also my biggest fox smallie. Out of the 30 or so I caught that day, this one takes the cake. Caught 7/26 at South Elgin dam

LAKEFRONT PERCH

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning A few perch around. Still nice size when you find em. . . . Have a great week

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said some nicer perch (shrimp or minnows) off the piers; very few boaters out for perch, but those who do catch quality.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Indiana, texted the photo above and this:

Some perch last few days near Michigan city 30 to 35ft of water using baby golden roaches and moving around covering water.

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said no perch reports.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes for the fisherman’s parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Henry’s Sports and Bait in Bridgeport, Park Bait at Montrose Harbor, and the Northerly Island Visitor Center.

Readers suggest SpotHero app downtown. Otherwise, here are some basics: Foster (free street parking or pay lot); Montrose (now a mix of metered and free street parking); Belmont (pay lots on north and south sides); Diversey (pay lot or street parking); DuSable Harbor (pay lot or fisherman’s lot); Northerly Island/Burnham Harbor (meters, pay lot or fisherman’s lot); 31st/Burnham (meter parking between McCormick Place and 31st Street Harbor); Oakwood/39th (meters); 63rd Street/Casino Pier (pay lot); Steelworkers Park (free street parking at east end of 87th); Cal Park (free parking).

ILLINOIS FROG SEASON

Illinois’ bullfrog (only) season is June 15 to Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limits eight, possession limit 16.

AREA LAKES

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a local bluegill. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes-bluegill have been very good early morning or late evening. Focus on outside weedlines or pencil reeds adjacent to deep water. Best bait has been the IJO Plastics twister tail or pannie crawler work under a slip float. A few crappie can be caught as well with this presentation. . . . Here is the nature pic of the week. Morning blaze. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Nature photo of the week. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, I kind of took it on the chin this week:decent numbers of fish, but all were small. . . . I tried hog hunting over the weekend, going out after dark and using a foam frog pattern to try and tempt some big bass and pike.Nothing doing.In hindsight, I’d have been better off targeting bluegills:there was a hatch taking place and the local swallows, bats and dragonflies were feeding on the newly hatched flies as soon as they cleared the water; I’d think the bluegills were doing the same just under the surface. . . . Pete

Rob Abouchar with a summer bluegill. Provided

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale I've been enjoying the last days of teacher Summer vacation gardening, playing music and fishing off the back dock on island lake. The bluegill fishing has been a nice way to end the evenings fishing off the dock as my boat is in Merrill Wisconsin.Best time is right at sunset.a plain hook with a fresh Canadian crawler has taken some nice gills. The bass action seemed nonexistant until one fell for a crawler. I sat in on a local board meeting and the lake report information was interesting.Sticking in the fall is coming as well as at year lake management program. Tight lines and good health! Rob

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on hybrid catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

FOX LAKE FISH FEST: YOUTH FISHING DERBY: Saturday, August 13, 8 a.m.-noon, Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. Fox Lake, IL 60020, free, (224) 225-1404, https://www.visitlakecounty.org/EventDetails?EventID=30358

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said catfish top bite, Triple S best bait, Maria best; walleye are good, try bridges and main lake points, Maria best, leeches best bait; bluegill good, try Channel and Catherine in 5-9 feet; white bass good, look high in column over deeper water with Mepps, light jigs with minnows or spikes; bluegill excellent, look for overhangs around pier areas, use floats and spikes or wax worms; try for crappie suspended off main lake points.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: The Stratton Lock and Dam has normal daily operating hours of 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30.

CHICAGO RIVER

Jeffrey Williams with a crappie during a mult-species day. Provided

Jeffrey Williams emailed the photo above and this at noon today

Multi-species day(my favorite days)

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake Fishing Report 8/1/22 through 8/8/22 Fishing on Delavan has been a bit tough lately. The boat traffic and fishing pressure both remain very high. You can still catch some large fish but the numbers have been reduced significantly. Largemouth bass have moved from the deep weedlines into the shallows in 6-8 ft of water. A lot of fish are also being caught around the boat docks. The best docks to fish are on the north shore from the Yacht Club to Willow Point. The best approach is casting small finesse worms in green pumpkin or watermelon seed around the pier posts. Yellow Perch fishing has been fantastic on the west end by the Viewcrest Bay. You want to anchor the boat in 20-22 ft of water. They are biting on slip bobbers with hellgrammites. Hellgrammites are outfishing any other bait about 5 to 1. Northern pike fishing has been average. Most of the fish are coming off of white spinner baits or casting lipless crankbaits in 8-10 ft of water. The best location is by Assembly Park or just west of willow point. Bluegills are biting in the 15-18 ft depth range. The best location is by Browns Channel or in front of Assembly Park. The bite of choice is leaf worms fished straight beneath the boat or casting into the weeds. If your casting into the weeds, the trick is to use a lighter sinker, it will help prevent you from getting snagged. Walleye fishing is slow. We had a couple bug hatches last week, which really shut them down. Some people are catching a few on leeches, however I spent a whole morning trying to catch them and didn’t even get a bite. Once the water cools some more, fishing for walleyes should improve greatly. The best bite is typically late fall. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 608-883-2050

DOWNSTATE

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Open through Sept. 5. Closed Mondays, except for Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day. Check regulations at http://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

POWERTON: Summer hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Hours are sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are required. They are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, I kind of took it on the chin this week:decent numbers of fish, but all were small.The attached image is a view of my favorite smallmouth stream; I included it because I had no images of notable fish this week. . . . I caught a lot of smallmouths yesterday afternoon but all were tiny.The water on the Fox trib had receded completely from last week’s rain; it was low, clear and too warm in areas without spring flow.The fish were actually lethargic because of the high temps.It’s going to take more than a night or two of temps in the 50s to get these fish active again. Pete

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported mostly catfish, including a 30-pound flathead by the Oswego bridge, a 17-pound flathead by the gambling boat in Aurora, three flatheads to 15 pounds in the last week at Montgomery.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said bluegills and pumpkinseeds are good in 14-16 feet right off weed lines in Geneva Bay on two-jig rigs with spikes above a weight on the bottom; also caught some walleye at night in 18-20 feet while fishing off points for bass with Flat Worms.

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva 8/1/22 through 8/8/22 Fishing on Lake Geneva continues to be excellent. I have not seen fishing this good in recent years. Smallmouth bass are actively feeding in 21-28 ft of water off the main lake points. Look for hard bottom and scattered weeds. They are aggressively hitting nightcrawlers and small yellow perch caught in Lake Geneva. Some of the fish I caught were in excess of 20 inches. For fishing the yellow perch, I use a Abu Garcia 6500 with a clicker reel and a lindy rig with a ¾ oz walking sinker and a 1/0 hook. I want to position the bait approximately 2 ft off bottom for the best success. Look for the fish by Gage Marine and by Yerkes Observatory. Largemouth bass fishing has been very good at Trinkes and in Williams Bay. The best location has been 18-24 ft of water. The best approach has been drop shotting small Yum Houdini worms in green pumpkin color or lindy rigging nightcrawlers. The early a.m. bite is the best so get out early for the most success. Some top water success is coming in the areas of the lake with the emergent weeds. The weeds are few and far between, there’s a nice patch by the old Military Academy and by Linn Pier. Once you find them, the bass are underneath and are accessible in shallow water. Bluegills and Pumpkin seeds are ferociously biting right now. The best is 20-21 ft of water. They are aggressively hitting leaf worms fished on a split shot rig. Look for the fish by Elgin Club and the old Military Academy. Some of the bigger fish are coming in excess of 21 ft of water. Northern Pike action has been very slow. Some of the bigger fish are being caught in the Fontana Beach channel. The best depth is 32-33 ft of water. You want to lindy rig medium suckers on a ¾ sinker with a 1/0 hook and a 24 inch leader. Lake Trout fishing remains excellent. You want to position your bait 70-76 ft down in the main lake basin; anywhere between 108-110 ft of water. Nickel and blue and nickel and green are out producing everything else. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 608-883-2050

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Mike Norris emailed this:

Fishing Report – 7/31/2022 Mike Norris . . . Big Green Lake – Smallmouth bass are eating topwater lures the first hour of the morning.After that I am moving deeper and locating both large and smallmouth bass out along weed edges and around cribs.Locate pods of bluegills lying just outside of weed edges and the bass will not be far behind.Swim jigs, tubes and drop shots are all effective at catching bass.Lake water temperature remains at 76 degrees.As was the case last year, bluegill fishing remains steady with fish up to eight inches common.Once again drop shot rigs with a half of a redworm thread on a #6 aberdeen hook are the best bet for both bluegills and for jumbo perch up to eleven inches.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay emailed this:

Good morning fellas Here is a quick update on the fishing The fishing out on the big lake has been quite good in recent weeks.Nice numbers of Salmon and Steelhead along with some very huge fish getting caught.A Salmon was just weighed in at one of our certified scales from the recent Kewaunee/Door County Salmon tournament and it topped the scale at a whopping 40.40 pounds.You can see it on facebook at K/D Salmon tournament.A mix of flasher and fly combinations along with some spoons and meat rigs still working well.80 to 160 feet, fishing the top 75 feet has been the best range Perch fishing is still excellent in our area and I anticipate that fishing to stay really good and just get better as we move through summer and into fall as it has the past 5 years.Fathead minnows, crawlers and leaf worms along with some plastics have been the best The Walleye fishing has been very good in recent days.Trolling with crawler harnesses, Flicker minnows and shads, Salmo Hornets and deep husky jerks.The jig bite is also quite good….Shiver minnows, rippin raps. Rapala jigs and Binks spoons seem to be the ticket And the Pike fishing is really kicking into high gear once again.The best depth has been in that 10 to 20 foot range on the edges of weed beds.Spoons, jerk baits, spinner baits and large plastics have been very good Thanks; Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle 1309 Green Bay Rd Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Ph: 920-746-9916

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Nothing like an evening topwater fishing for smallmouth bass on the Kankakee River. Provided by Billy Miller

Chicago fireman Billy Miller, whose son had the Fish of the Week, also sent the photo above and this on a mid-July outing:

I had a beautiful trip with my long time buddy Jimmy Flynn on the Kankakee river. I was tossing my go to 1/8 ounce Rebel Pop r with my favorite red front treble hook.We caught 30 Smallies that evening I had 12 on top water. I know you love top water Bass fishing.

I probably love topwater fishing to the detriment of my overall catching. (And I can’t say I really care about that.)

Bob Johnson with a northern pike from the Kankakee River. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - Checked out the Kankakee and was able to catch another multi bag of Smallmouth, Rock bass and this little Northern Pike. River is in good shape with a slight stain. We could use another heavy rain. Lures used for smallmouth were finesse baits along with Rapalas. Northern hit a Ned rig. Catch and Release

George Peters with a smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

George Peters emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, kkk back to fishable. Got this 19 close to shore on a brown and orange spinner bait.

Then he added the photo below and this:

Kkk backwater largemouth on a frog immatation. G . Peters

George Peters with a largemouth bass from a backwater of the Kankakee River. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. . . . Kankakee River- recent rains caused the river to come up, but the river is still very wadable. Water temps are 75-76 with about a foot of visibility. Smallmouth overall have been very slow. A few can be taken on craw imitating baits or topwater at first light. The weekend should be perfect if no additional rain hits the watershed. . . . TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a Kankakee River smallmouth bass. Provided

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning A few perch around. Still nice size when you find em. Sheephead good.Smallmouth action really good. Have a great week

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said there’s good fishing out of North Point for a mixed bag, from near shore to 350 feet. That includes pink salmon. “News is a lot of pink salmon. I don’t know where they are coming from. All of a sudden they are around North Point.” There’s a few kings on “The Hill;” near shore with the cold water some browns, little coho and smaller kings.

Out of Chicago is real good for lakers with a couple steelhead, couple kings and a couple coho in 85-150, mornings better.

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said fishing was very slow Monday between 30-150 and deeper; off the pier some nicer perch (shrimp or minnows), kings (spoons) and steelhead (shrimp on bottom); very few boaters out for perch, but those who do catch some quality perch.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Fish are scattered off Waukegan. The most consistent catches and better catches are North, close to the state line. For trailer boats Northpoint is a better bet now to launch. 160 feet to 180 seemed best. A few boats did well on brown trout in 30 to 40 feet South of Waukegan. There are fish scattered all the way from 30 feet to 200. The water temperature has cold water 40 feet down, allowing the fish to come in to the shallow areas. There are big high-quality fish being taken. Quality is better than quantity now. Almost all a spoon bite with Warrior Two Face and Steelhead Candy best. We did have a couple of good kings on flasher fly combos with NBK flashers and Bullfrog flies. It was slow and below average fishing overall. Capt. Scott Wolfeschooloffishcharters.com

LaSALLE LAKE

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Jeff Norris of Aurora with a bluegill from Lake Monona. Provided by Mike Norris

Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 7/31/2022 Mike Norris Lake Monona - Held my first guide trip for bluegills on Lake Monona last week and the bigger 8- to 9-inch bluegills did not disappoint.Conditions were not perfect with the passing of a cold front and brisk west winds, but after trying slip bobbers and dead sticks, I transitioned my clients to drop shot rigs with a half of a redworm thread on a #6 aberdeen hook to fool the bigger bluegills.Our best bite was found off rocky reefs in twenty feet of water. . . . Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop.

I know that guy.

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Mladenik of bigsmallmouthbass.com emailed:

July Fishing Report - Hot Topwater Bite Read Report Smallmouth on the Menominee River are full swing into their summer pattern. I still have some open August Dates Get Ready For Topwater Smallmouth

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

A few cool mornings to end July (low to mid 40’s), put the brakes on some of the fishing this past week.Yet once mid-mornings warmed, the action returned and overall, it was a good week of fishing. Smallmouth Bass:Very Good – Still at the top of our list and for good reason.Lots of action this past week with lots of big fish to boot.Reports of anglers with PB of 19-21 including a first timers 22 beast!Narrow leaf cabbage and coontail edges of 10-14’.Tube jigs, Wacky Worms, drop-shotting and Ned Rigs using TRD’s and Crawz all working.Live baiting with crawlers and leeches also effective.Forecasted heat this week should help even more. Largemouth Bass:Very Good – Prodding weeds with heavy jigs and Sweet Beavers, Ned Rigs and Wacky Worms all good.Great top-water bite on calmer evenings on Frogs, Buzz Baits, Whopper Ploppers and Jitter Bugs.Swim jigs with 3 paddle tails on inside weed lines in early AM for Curisers! Bluegill:Very Good – Besides the typical dock variety, off shore schools suspending off deep weeds providing best catches for anglers suspending leeches, worms or Mini-Mite jigs tipped with waxies. Yellow Perch:Good – Best to drift Lindy Rigs with floating crawler harnesses over sand grass in 14-18’.Anchor up and set out some slip-bobbers to suspend ½ crawlers 9-12 off bottom.Some nice eaters found fishing shallow tobacco cabbage weeds in 5-8’ also. Musky:Fair-Good – Cooler mornings with clouds have been good.Clear and cold not so much.Working outside wild rice edges using large spinner baits and Colorado bladed bucktails best.Gliders with tails worked rather quickly also producing (Smity Jerk). Crappie:Fair-Good – While some very good fish have been caught the past couple weeks (True slabs to 15 ½+) the bite has slowed a bit, could be cold mornings.Afternoons best over deep cabbage using small jigs (Gapen Fresh Water Shrimp, Mini-Mites). Walleye:Fair – Varied reports, one day good in weeds of 12-16’ using crawlers; next day out on gravel humps jigging leeches.Found some in shallow cabbage of 5-8’ for a very short time one afternoon.Windows of activity seem to be small. Northern Pike:Fair – Personally forgot what they look like!Best reports from anglers using chubs and suckers in 8-12’ weeds. Warmer nights through the weekend should help us early risers.Lakes seem a bit less busy (outside of the Minocqua and Manitowish Chains).As we found out Sunday, don’t give up till you’ve tried all situations – you may be surprised where you find them. Mark your Calendars NEW Overstock & Fisherman’s Garage Sale! 3 DAYS ONLY!! Aug 5, 6, 7, Save Up to 50% Pole Building Site located: 9238 Co Hwy J Woodruff Next to Hoggie Doggies Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Steelhead and a bonus king Tuesday morning outside of Burns Ditch on Triplecatch Charters. Provided

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photo above and this:

Tuesday morning outside of burns ditch steelhead and a bonus king. Hot action using mag spoons on 125 and 150 coppers. Offshore fishing over the weekend was decent mainly Lakers but a few kings mixed in 80 to 100ft of water fishing 55ft to the bottom using spoons andDodgers and spin n glows . Some perch last few days near Michigan city 30 to 35ft of water using baby golden roaches and moving around covering water.

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hi, Dale! As the season is winding down & the kids are getting ready to start their new school year, it’s the perfect time to get in that last bit of fishing. Overall, fishing in the area has been decently active & easy catches all-around. Salmon fishing has really picked up; a lot of very nice Kings being caught on Spin Doctors & Flies in Lake Michigan & the subsidiary inlets thereof. Perch fishing was good over the weekend in 40-45 FOW alternately on minnows & beemoths. The rivers were a little slower due to dirty water, with Smallmouth, Catfish, & Walleye doing moderately well. Golden roaches for Bass; leeches for Walleye; cutbait & stinkbait for Catfish; nightcrawlers for all three. Bluegill & Crappie fishing are both fair on most of the inland lakes. Crickets & redworms have been baits of choice.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

T.J. at Boondocks said catfish are the top bite on minnows, hot dogs and chicken liver; some walleye bottom-bouncing or jigging minnows; some crappie on slip-bobber and minnow on deeper water; crawlers are top overall bait; largemouth taking topwaters in the lily pads; water temperature is upper 70s too low 80s.

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Bait shop is open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; restaurant, 11-8 daily.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Jason “Special One” Le with young Chinook from the Wisconsin shoreline. Provided

Jason “Special One” Le texted the photo above and this:

Wisconsin summer baby kings is fire

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said lots of kings from 70-225 feet; a smattering of a steelhead and lakers, too; some walleye trolling Flicker Shads in the river.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: