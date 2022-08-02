The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

St. Ignatius’ Jackson Kotecki, Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper commit to Miami-Ohio

Anyone who has taken the time to watch and evaluate Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper and St. Ignatius’ Jackson Kotecki since the conclusion of the high school season has seen the change.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
SHARE St. Ignatius’ Jackson Kotecki, Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper commit to Miami-Ohio
Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper (0) dribbles the ball as Marian Catholic’s Eddie Barrett (5) defends.

Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper (0) dribbles the ball as Marian Catholic’s Eddie Barrett (5) defends.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Anyone who has taken the time to watch and evaluate Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper and St. Ignatius’ Jackson Kotecki since the conclusion of the high school season has seen the change.

Both have taken their games to another level this offseason – Cooper as an exciting scoring point guard and Kotecki as an emerging, versatile 6-8 forward.

Timing is everything.

Travis Steele was hired as the new head coach at Miami-Ohio just in time to see the transformation in the two Illinois prospects.

Steele, who was named the new coach at Miami in late March, watched both players in June with their high school teams. He followed them in July while they played with their AAU teams. He landed them both this past week.

Both Cooper and Kotecki took recent official visits to Miami and came away with a similar family feeling and a unique place to call home.

“The first visit I took it felt like a family,” Cooper said. “I felt like the coaches were really honest with me, and I felt like that was going to be home for me.”

Kotecki felt the same.

“When they got me to campus, I just knew the first time there that there was something special about the place,” Kotecki said. “I love the coaches there, the campus and knew it was a perfect fit for me.”

Cooper and Kotecki were familiar with one another after playing a year ago together while with the Mac Irvin Fire on the club basketball circuit. The two communicated with one another during the decision-making process these past two weeks.

Following Kotecki’s commitment, Cooper hit the St. Ignatius big man up for his thoughts on the visit and Miami in general. They talked about the program and, specifically, the player development plan Steele and his staff presented to them both.

St Ignatius’ Jackson Kotecki (24) drives the ball past Chaminade.

St Ignatius’ Jackson Kotecki (24) drives the ball past Chaminade.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“Jackson is my guy, so I hit him and texted with him after his visit,” Cooper said. “I told him I’m going to have to come there and team up with him. It’s always a good thing to have someone from back home. It will be good to team up with him again.”

Kotecki reiterated Cooper’s thoughts, saying he’s “excited” to play with Cooper at Miami.

“We had good chemistry and definitely gelled together in the short time we played together with the Fire,” Kotecki said.

In addition to feeling ecstatic about their college choice, both Cooper and Kotecki are also feeling more confident after a breakout spring and summer. Both showed improvement and raised their stock among college coaches and vaulted up the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s player rankings.

“I definitely think I’ve taken my game to another level,” said Cooper, who dazzled at times in the high school summer shootouts at R-B and Ridgewood. “Coming into June I feel like I’ve elevated my whole game and turned into both a scorer and facilitator.”

Kotecki’s transformation has come slowly but surely. He’s now playing aggressively and showcasing his athleticism and face-up shooting ability.

“It’s all been about confidence, really,” Kotecki said. “It’s about me just going out there and knowing I can compete with anyone and that I can play against anyone in the state. There is a confidence in going out there and doing my own thing and playing my hardest at all times.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Simeon’s Malik Elzy, Kenwood’s Kahlil Tate make college decisions
‘Where are our helmets?’ Football practice starts in a week, and Morgan Park has just one helmet
Southland College Prep alum Tim Barnes striving to give back
Brother Rice basketball coach Bobby Frasor steps down
Rolling Meadows senior Cam Christie commits to Minnesota
Ty Pence commits to Illinois State
The Latest
Tiger Woods gestures to the crowd at the British Open.
Golf
Greg Norman says Tiger Woods turned down LIV Golf’s $700 million-$800 million offer
Woods has been opposed to LIV Golf since late last year, and he delivered his strongest comments at the British Open when he said players who took the money funded by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund had “turned their back” on the PGA Tour that made them famous.
By Associated Press
 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner smiles while behind bars in a Russian courtroom.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner trial resumes in Russian court
During the hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who analyzed cannabis found in Griner’s luggage. Her defense fielded a specialist who challenged the analysis.
By Jim Heintz | AP
 
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during a game last month.
MLB
Former White Sox, Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana traded to Cardinals
The Pirates traded the veteran left-hander to the Cardinals in exchange for reliever Johan Oviedo and corner infield prospect Malcolm Nunez. Pittsburgh also sent right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to St. Louis.
By Associated Press
 
Chester Weger in 1960 at Starved Rock State Park.
The Watchdogs
Convicted Starved Rock killer’s lawyer: DNA test casts doubt on Chester Weger’s conviction
Attorney Andrew Hale told a LaSalle County judge that a hair found on the glove of one of the three women killed at Starved Rock State Park in 1960 fits the profile of an unidentified man, saying, “For sure, it exonerates him.”
By Frank Main
 
Dane Cruikshank looks to his left as he runs as a member of the Titans.
Bears
Bears activate safety Dane Cruikshank
The Bears are getting one veteran back on the practice field — though it’s not Roquan Smith.
By Patrick Finley
 