CTA funding plan for $3.6 billon Red Line extension uses almost $1 billion in property taxes

Chicago Transit Authority wants to help fund a long-stalled extension of the Red Line by creating a new tax increment financing district sure to face an uphill battle in the City Council.

The $3.6 billion project will extend the Red Line to 130th Street from its current terminus at 95th Street. The CTA must come up with $1.44 billion, and it plans to raise $950 million of that with a transit TIF similar to one created to fund a Red Line rehab on the North Side.

The CTA hopes to secure $2.16 billion from a federal grant program called New Starts, which helps fund rail extension and new line projects across the country. To qualify for that grant, the CTA must find local matching funds for the other 40%.

That’s where the new transit TIF would come in. TIFs use the growth in property taxes within a designated area to help fund public projects. The tax collections in the TIF district are frozen at a certain level; that money is used by the city as usual, while any growth in property taxes — the “increment” — goes into the TIF fund.

But there’s a key difference compared to the North Side project, which created a TIF district in the area being served by that project.

Instead, the South Side transit TIF district, roughly eight blocks wide, starts at Madison Street in the Loop and runs south to Pershing Road — ending far from the project area.

The net effect is to funnel that $950 million in property taxes out of areas in and near Downtown to help a stretch of the Far South Side.

The Red Line extension would add 5.6 miles of rail and create four new stations past 95th Street — at 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue (near 116th Street) and 130th Street near Altgeld Gardens.

A southbound Red Line train at the Wilson stop on the North Side. Southbound trains, for now, can travel no further south than 95th street. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The idea behind creating a TIF outside the project area is that the expansion benefits the entire Red Line.

Leah Mooney, the CTA’s director of strategic planning and policy, has argued the unusual TIF structure “will allow us to leverage the success of downtown to bring transformational investment on the Far South Side.”

“By investing in all our neighborhoods, we will help reverse decades of disinvestment and enhance economic opportunity,” Mooney said at a public meeting last month, noting it aligns with “the city’s goals to support equitable investment across the city and particularly in South and West Side neighborhoods.”

Extending the Red Line also will better connect Far South Side residents with potential jobs. Commuters starting at 130th Street will get to the Loop 30 minutes sooner, and the extension also will also help improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gases and save energy.

That North Side transit TIF was passed in 2016 by the City Council. That move set a precedent, as the council was letting state and federal governments off the hook for bankrolling 100% of new and improved mass transit.

Related Red Line transit TIF sets off debate on transportation funding

At the urging of then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, alderpersons hastily authorized the transit TIF, which would provide $622 million in local matching funds. They were racing at the time to nail down $1.1 billion in federal funds before then-President Barack Obama left office.

At the time, Civic Federation President Laurence Msall warned of the pattern being set — and the pressure being placed on beleaguered Chicago property owners — by the city’s decision.

The approach “changes the direction of how we fund public transit” in Illinois by shifting away from state funds, sales taxes and gasoline taxes.

CTA officials say they have support for their plan the City Council, but some members who talked to the Sun-Times worry about another transit TIF.

Far South Side Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) has long been the City Council’s biggest champion for a Red Line South extension, which has been promised to his residents for decades.

But Beale said creating a transit TIF between Madison and Pershing is a “horrible idea,” calling it “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

The extension, he said, “was supposed to be 100% paid for by the federal government at no cost to the people of Chicago. TIF was never on the table,” Beale said.

“The promise was this would not be a burden. To flip the script and try to create this massive TIF is unheard of. I don’t think any of my colleagues support it,” Beale said.

The Red Line station at Cermak/Chinatown. A taxing district in this area, extending north into the Loop and south past the White Sox ballpark, will collect property taxes and use them to fund a project extending the Red Line from 95th Street to 130th Street. Sun-Times file photo

Capturing property tax growth as far north as the Loop and using that windfall to extend the Red Line South runs contrary to the very definition of a TIF, argued Beale, one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most vocal critics on the City Council.

“A TIF is supposed to be for development. The increment from the development will pay for itself. That way, it’s not a burden on the taxpayers. This is going to hit the taxpayers of Chicago. That’s the difference in this TIF,” Beale said. “They’re grabbing increment to pay for something else someplace else. They’re gonna try to capture the increment of existing businesses that have nothing to do with development of the Red Line.”

CTA officials contend residents and businesses living in the proposed TIF areas wouldn’t see an increase in taxes compared to those who are outside the TIF area. Unlike normal TIFs, transit TIFs doesn’t require an area to be blighted and can be used only to fund transit improvements.

If it clears the necessary hoops, the plan will go up before the City Council by the end of the year.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), chair of the council’s Budget Committee, had no immediate comment on the proposal to create, yet another transit TIF.

Downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said an “under the radar” change in the state TIF statute approved by the General Assembly in 2021 paved the way for a transit TIF that would “import money from one end and spend it in the other” — and “that’s exactly what’s happening” here.

“The money for this project will be generated between Madison and Pershing... and it will all be spent at 130th. That wouldn’t have been allowed previously,” Hopkins said.

Boundaries of the proposed transit TIF overlap with some existing tax increment financing districts, Hopkins said. The North Side Red Line TIF did not.

Hopkins said he was assured existing TIFs would lose no money, and only new growth in property taxes would go to the Red Line project, “but I’m skeptical.”

He also argued Chicago shouldn’t “let the federal government off the hook.”

“A transit project like this — especially one that is targeting an underserved community — should be at least 80% federally funded. We should not be having to pay for it with local property tax dollars,” Hopkins said.

“It goes down a path that we don’t want to go down. I wonder if we’re giving up too easily on being able to maximize the federal amount of money that could pay for this.

Hopkins also noted the transit TIF created for the Red Line Modernization was supposed to be a “one-off,” designed to secure a “substantial amount of federal money on the table in the waning days” of the Obama administration.

“Those conditions don’t apply in this case, so I would only support this if we’ve exhausted all other opportunities.”