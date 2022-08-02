Teen arrested after Oak Lawn traffic stop ordered released to parents

A teen beaten by Oak Lawn police during an arrest will be released after an overnight stay in juvenile detention.

Hadi Abuatelah was ordered released into his parents’ custody after a juvenile court hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors requested a three-week delay to decide how to proceed. Oak Lawn police sought charges for weapons, drugs and resisting arrest.

Abuatelah was arrested Wednesday after he ran away from a traffic stop. The teen was hospitalized after being punched several times by Oak Lawn police officers.

Police Chief Daniel Vittorio defended his officers’ conduct, saying Abuatelah continued reaching for a shoulder bag that contained a loaded pistol.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations-Chicago and the teen’s family on Monday filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officers and the village, alleging police used excessive force and the officers and department engaged in “racially motivated conspiracy” to deprive the teen of his civil rights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

