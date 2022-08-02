The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Teen arrested after Oak Lawn traffic stop ordered released to parents

Hadi Abuatelah, 17, was hospitalized after being punched by officers during his arrest Wednesday.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Teen arrested after Oak Lawn traffic stop ordered released to parents
Hadi Abuatelah, 17, uses a walker after being released from juvenile detention Tuesday. He was injured while being arrested by Oak Lawn police after a traffic stop.

Hadi Abuatelah, 17, uses a walker after being released from juvenile detention Tuesday. He was injured while being arrested by Oak Lawn police after a traffic stop.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A teen beaten by Oak Lawn police during an arrest will be released after an overnight stay in juvenile detention.

Hadi Abuatelah was ordered released into his parents’ custody after a juvenile court hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors requested a three-week delay to decide how to proceed. Oak Lawn police sought charges for weapons, drugs and resisting arrest.

Abuatelah was arrested Wednesday after he ran away from a traffic stop. The teen was hospitalized after being punched several times by Oak Lawn police officers.

Police Chief Daniel Vittorio defended his officers’ conduct, saying Abuatelah continued reaching for a shoulder bag that contained a loaded pistol.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations-Chicago and the teen’s family on Monday filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officers and the village, alleging police used excessive force and the officers and department engaged in “racially motivated conspiracy” to deprive the teen of his civil rights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In News
Maywood police release photos of car wanted in murder of former Marshall basketball standout
Man charged with murder in shooting at Bronzeville shoe store
You, too, can visit Chicago without weapons!
Mount Carmel High School to remain an all-boys school
Convicted Starved Rock killer’s lawyer: DNA test casts doubt on Chester Weger’s conviction
2 Chicago police officers sprayed with tear gas while making arrest in Austin
The Latest
Chester Weger re-enacted the killings of three west suburban women in Starved Rock State Park on Nov. 17, 1960, the day he confessed. A LaSalle County jury sentenced him to life in prison for killing one of the women. He was paroled on Thursday.
Afternoon Edition
Convicted killer’s lawyer says DNA test could change everything, Monkeypox deemed public health emergency and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Luvia Moreno (from left), Florencia Laino and Daniel Lopez. Moreno serves as head coordinator of seven new liaisons who will help undocumented students navigate City Colleges of Chicago. Laino is an undocumented student who just graduated from Wilbur Wright College. And Lopez is President of Harold Washington College. But he, too, was once an undocumented student.
La Voz Chicago
Los City Colleges contratan consejeros para ayudar a estudiantes indocumentados
Los consejeros académicos para estudiantes indocumentados son necesarios en todos los colegios comunitarios según una ley de Illinois aprobada la primavera pasada.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at Symphony Center’s Orchestra Hall on Saturday night.
La Voz Chicago
Orquesta Sinfónica de Puerto Rico presentará música de su país en un histórico concierto en Chicago
La orquesta se ha convertido en una de las instituciones clásicas más importantes de Centroamérica y el Caribe.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out June 5, 2022 at an Englewood CTA station.
La Voz Chicago
Hombre cae en riel electrificado de la Línea Naranja de la CTA
Las imágenes de video muestran al hombre intentando escalar una cerca de tela metálica, de la cual se cayó.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
English Premier League club Chelsea has acquired Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.
Chicago Fire
Chelsea buys rights to Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina
Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but it’s believed Chelsea paid around $10 million plus add-ons that could bring the pact to $15 million, easily breaking the Fire outgoing transfer record.
By Brian Sandalow
 